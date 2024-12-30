Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,313 in the last 365 days.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office and AG Reyes Express Condolences to President Carter’s Family

Sean Reyes, Utah’s Attorney General, and our entire AG office convey sincere condolences to the family of President Jimmy Carter, recognizing the service he rendered to our nation before, during and after he served as America’s 39th President.

From his time in the U.S. Armed Forces, his work with global charities, to quiet work in his church and local community, he leaves a legacy as a champion of human rights and humanitarian service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Utah Attorney General’s Office and AG Reyes Express Condolences to President Carter’s Family

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more