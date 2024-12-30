The Utah Attorney General’s Office and AG Reyes Express Condolences to President Carter’s Family

December 30, 2024

Sean Reyes, Utah’s Attorney General, and our entire AG office convey sincere condolences to the family of President Jimmy Carter, recognizing the service he rendered to our nation before, during and after he served as America’s 39th President.

From his time in the U.S. Armed Forces, his work with global charities, to quiet work in his church and local community, he leaves a legacy as a champion of human rights and humanitarian service.