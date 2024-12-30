PHILIPPINES, December 30 - Press Release

December 30, 2024 Poe on signing of 2025 budget The signing of the 2025 General Appropriations Act marks a key moment of collaboration between the Executive and Legislative branches, united in ensuring that government operations remain seamless as we enter the new year. This new budget --rather than a mere reenactment-- signals an alignment of fiscal priorities, reflecting a unified commitment to driving sustainable national development. The conditional implementation of the AKAP program highlights our collective responsibility to safeguard against misuse and duplication of benefits. By refining its guidelines, we ensure that over 4 million low-income earners, including minimum-wage workers and those in the informal sector, continue to receive the support they need. Wealth transfer programs must always be subject to strict oversight, and through the President's convergence mandate, AKAP will be better positioned to serve as a genuine social safety net. Further, the President's veto of certain items in the Unprogrammed Appropriations underscores the importance of fiscal discipline. As with previous budgets, the Executive is right to withhold funds for projects with uncertain funding sources or lacking actionable plans. By removing the standby authority, the veto ensures that government spending is based on solid revenues, not speculative projections. Similarly, the veto on some DPWH projects is a clear exercise of the President's authority as the chief architect of our nation's infrastructure. It reiterates our commitment that every peso be spent only on shovel-ready, high-priority projects. The assurances from both the economic team and the PhilHealth board that its surplus and reserve funds are more than sufficient to cover indirect contributors and enhance benefit packages align with Congress' view that PhilHealth should first tap into its standby funds before requesting additional subsidies. As the implementing body, the Executive's support is critical in ensuring that PhilHealth leverages unused subsidies and member contributions accumulated over the years to strengthen the comprehensive and affordable healthcare program it was designed to provide. Overall, I am confident that this year's budget will not only prevent the misuse of public funds but also ensure that government spending remains responsible, sustainable, and in line with our fiscal priorities.

