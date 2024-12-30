PHILIPPINES, December 30 - Press Release

December 30, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the alleged granting of bail to Tony Yang I have received reports that there are officials in the Bureau of Immigration who attempted to push for the release on bail of Tony Yang. Napakarami nang ebidensyang nagpapatunay ng pag-abuso niya ng mga patakaran sa Pilipinas, tapos palalayain lang siya? We have seen how easy it was for Guo Hua Ping to slip out. Maniniwala ba tayo na susunod sa batas yang si Tony Yang? He has made his fortune in the country by pretending to be Filipino. He, along with his brother Michael Yang, has exploited the Filipino people for his own gain. He should stay in detention. Kung kailangan niya umano ng medical attention, pwede naman siyang ipagamot, but he should remain under government custody. Bukod pa dito, he has a warrant of arrest from China. Hahayaan lang ba siyang makawala nalang? I'm also calling on the AMLC to speed up the investigation on the money laundering activities of Tony Yang. Hindi pwedeng hindi siya managot. Ano ito, trial balloon? Tapos si Guo Hua Ping naman? Wag niyong linlangin ang bayan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.