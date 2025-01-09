O3ai Accelerates Manufacturing Digital Transformation Momentum with AlMona Plastics and Enayah Healthcare

O3ai Provides Smart Factory Solutions to AlMona Plastics and Enayah, advancing Industry 4.0 capabilities, sustainability, and operational excellence.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O3ai, a next-generation smart factory platform, has solidified its leadership in digital transformation by providing digital solutions to AlMona Plastics and Enayah Healthcare. These collaborations with Almona Plastics Company and Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Company (Enayah) mark a significant milestone in O3ai’s mission to transform manufacturing operations across diverse sectors. This highlights O3ai’s role in advancing Industry 4.0 capabilities, sustainability, and operational excellence.O3ai has partnered with Almona Plastics Company, a distinguished name in the Middle East’s plastics pipeline industry. Almona specializes in innovative pipe solutions for water, gas, and telecommunication applications. By leveraging O3ai’s advanced technologies, Almona aims to optimize production processes, enhance resource utilization, and minimize environmental impact.Mohammed Alagil, CEO of Almona Plastics Company, stated, “Collaborating with O3ai empowers Almona to elevate our manufacturing capabilities. This partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.”O3ai has teamed up with Enayah, a fast-growing manufacturer of disposable healthcare products, to drive advanced digital transformation in their operations. Enayah, a joint venture of SPIMACO, OSHCO, and HYH, specializes in high-quality surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and industrial coveralls. Through this collaboration, Enayah will implement O3ai’s cutting-edge Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) system to automate workflows, integrate real-time data, and enhance production efficiency.Dr. Adel Bashandi, CEO of Enayah, remarked, “Our partnership with O3ai represents a transformative step in our journey towards achieving operational excellence and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. O3ai’s smart factory platform will enable us to meet the growing regional demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”“These partnerships with Almona and Enayah signify the growing momentum of digital transformation across industries,” said Tarik Taman, General Manager at O3ai. “O3ai is proud to support diverse sectors in their journey toward Industry 4.0, setting new benchmarks for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.”Key Objectives Across Sectors:1. Operational Excellence: Streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency through automation and real-time insights.2. Sustainability: Supporting environmental goals by reducing waste, energy consumption, and resource utilization.3. Workforce Empowerment: Providing training and technological tools to upskill local talent.About Almona Plastics CompanyEstablished in 2008, Almona Plastics Company is a fast growing manufacturer of plastic pipe solutions in Saudi Arabia, serving applications in water, gas, telecommunications, sewage, and drainage systems. Almona is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the plastics pipeline industry.About EnayahEnayah (Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Company) specializes in disposable healthcare products and industrial coveralls, serving the healthcare and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the MENA region. Established in 1991, Enayah is a joint venture of SPIMACO, OSHCO, and HYH.About O3aiO3ai, a next-generation smart factory platform, empowers manufacturers to achieve operational excellence through advanced solutions like MES, Lean, and AI. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, O3ai enables real-time insights, enhanced productivity, and seamless traceability, driving digital transformation across industries. Trusted by leading companies, O3ai is redefining the future of manufacturing.

Smart Factory Solutions : O3ai Lean, MES, and AI in Action

