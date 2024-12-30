League of Legends Cheat Developers at StealthCore Shut Down After Repeated Anti-Cheat Failures

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StealthCore, a company recognized for developing tools for game modifications, has officially ceased creating scripts for League of Legends. The decision stems from mounting difficulties in circumventing modern anti-cheat systems, particularly Riot Games' Vanguard.

The StealthCore team outlined the increasing complexities introduced by current anti-cheat technologies. “Vanguard has fundamentally changed the landscape,” a spokesperson stated. “Bypassing these measures now requires intricate modifications, such as adjusting BIOS configurations. Many users lack the technical expertise to handle these steps, and others face hardware limitations, especially on laptops. These challenges have created barriers that significantly impact both developers and users.”

Vanguard employs sophisticated techniques to prevent unauthorized modifications in gaming environments. Among these are hardware bans enforced through TPM chips, which make circumventing detection increasingly difficult. Even tools designed to evade such restrictions, like spoofers, have a short lifespan and are often rendered ineffective within days of deployment. Additionally, Vanguard’s hardware bans, which typically last 120 days, serve as a strong deterrent to repeated infractions.

The growing effectiveness of anti-cheat systems underscores the heightened focus on ensuring fair play in online gaming. Developers of modification tools are finding it increasingly difficult to keep pace with the advancements in detection and prevention technologies.

As Vanguard continues to secure Windows platforms, some developers have turned their attention to macOS systems, where similar anti-cheat measures are not currently enforced. While this shift provides a potential alternative, its viability is limited. “The number of gamers using macOS for competitive play is minimal,” the spokesperson explained. “Few players are likely to invest in a Mac solely for this purpose, making it an impractical solution for most users.”

Private cheat tools have also seen increased interest. These are typically distributed to a restricted group of users, often capped at 25 participants, to reduce the likelihood of detection. However, their exclusivity and high cost make them inaccessible to the broader gaming community. StealthCore highlighted deceptive practices within this space where public tools are falsely marketed as “private” at elevated prices. “Such claims mislead users,” the representative added. “These tools are no safer than public options and often result in quick bans.”

The cumulative challenges associated with anti-cheat advancements have led to a significant decline in StealthCore’s user base, which has reportedly dropped by 95%. In light of these developments, the company has opted to terminate its support for League of Legends scripts entirely.

StealthCore’s decision mirrors broader trends within the game modification community. As security technologies evolve, the feasibility of creating undetected tools has diminished, signaling a shift toward more secure gaming ecosystems.

For players, this change reflects the growing emphasis on integrity and fairness in competitive gaming. The increasing sophistication of anti-cheat systems leaves little room for unauthorized modifications, reinforcing the importance of adhering to established rules.

