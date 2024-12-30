Virtual Velocity Unveils On-Demand Producers For Hybrid And Virtual Events

virtual event producer hybrid events virtual events- virtual-velocity-

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Velocity , a notable global provider of professional support services for hybrid and virtual events, has announced the launch of its on-demand virtual event producer service. This new offering will allow companies of all sizes to access experienced professionals to assist with the creation, management, and broadcasting of meetings, trainings, and events in a virtual or hybrid environment.The move comes as businesses around the globe increasingly rely on digital platforms to engage with clients, employees, and partners, particularly in the wake of the ongoing shift toward remote and hybrid work environments. With virtual and hybrid events becoming integral to organizational communication strategies, the demand for high-quality production and technical support continues to grow.A Scalable Solution for Virtual Event ManagementThe on-demand virtual event producer service is designed to address the growing need for expert support in managing virtual and hybrid events. With more businesses shifting to remote and hybrid models, managing virtual events with professional-grade quality has become essential. Virtual Velocity’s new service enables businesses to utilize skilled professionals for event production without the need for full-time hires, thus providing a cost-effective solution for those requiring occasional or ongoing support.“Producing virtual and hybrid events involves various technical and logistical challenges. With the launch of our on-demand virtual event producers, businesses can now focus on content and engagement while we handle the technical aspects,” stated the spokesperson for Virtual Velocity. She added - “This service is tailored to help companies manage virtual events efficiently and professionally.”The service covers the technical production of live and hybrid events, including audio and video support, live streaming coordination, and troubleshooting. Event producers will ensure that each aspect of the virtual event is executed smoothly, allowing businesses to maintain professional standards while engaging their audiences.Professional Expertise Available for Diverse Event FormatsVirtual Velocity’s new service is aimed at a variety of virtual event formats, from e-learning sessions and virtual instructor-led training (VILT) to large-scale webinars and corporate conferences. The flexibility of the on-demand service means that businesses can request support on a per-event basis, reducing the need for long-term contracts or investments in permanent staffing.As per the excerpts from the speech by the CEO of Virtual Velocity - “Our team of experienced virtual event producers is equipped to manage the complexities of various event types. From small meetings to large-scale conferences, we provide the technical expertise required to ensure each event is executed with precision. This service adds an extra layer of flexibility for businesses who need expert support but want to avoid the costs of permanent hires.”Virtual Velocity’s new on-demand virtual event producer service is expected to streamline the process for businesses seeking high-quality virtual meeting support. With more organizations adopting hybrid and remote work practices, this service is aimed at becoming an important asset for businesses that want to maintain a professional and engaging virtual presence.Global Reach and Seamless Integration with Business NeedsVirtual Velocity has long been recognized for its expertise in providing end-to-end support for virtual and hybrid events. The company’s global reach enables it to work with clients across various industries, delivering seamless virtual experiences for stakeholders around the world.The company’s on-demand virtual event producers will work with clients to understand their specific needs, ensuring each event is tailored to meet business objectives. Whether companies are hosting internal meetings, client-facing events, or large-scale conferences, the service will ensure that all technical and logistical elements are carefully managed.Virtual Velocity’s new on-demand service adds to its portfolio of offerings, which include virtual production, audio and video services, and a range of event formats. The company continues to expand its capabilities to support the evolving needs of businesses in the virtual event space.About Virtual VelocityVirtual Velocity is a provider of professional support services for hybrid and virtual events. The company specializes in virtual production, audio and video services, and the management of a wide range of virtual and hybrid events, including meetings, training, webinars, and conferences. Since its founding in 2008, Virtual Velocity has worked with clients around the world, delivering high-quality virtual experiences tailored to each organization’s needs.

