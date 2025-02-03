Self-Employed Nurse vs Billionaire Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

Pamela Jane Nye - From beginning until now Mackenzie Scott, novelist and philanthropist (Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair magazine) THE NURSES WALL virtual tribute to the world's 27+ million unsung hero nurses!

'Living well' is the best revenge says Pamela Jane Nye; Mackenzie Scott believes 'living with dignity' is the best revenge.” — .

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comparing nurse Pamela Nye and billionaire Mackenzie Scott reveals striking parallels, i.e., Neither came from wealth. Both are women over 50 with degrees from prestigious universities. Each boasts diverse career experiences spanning technical, executive, and entrepreneurial roles. They are avid readers, writers, published authors, and sought-after public speakers. Most relevant is that Nye and Scott exemplify true philanthropy by dedicating time, resources, and expertise to social causes with unwavering focus and intent to uplift and empower others.Another similarity is their both women with an approach to adversity and personal setbacks, reflected in their unique interpretations of the "best revenge."Scott, for example, believes "Living with dignity is the best revenge." This belief drives her to respond to life’s challenges gracefully and purposefully. Following her highly publicized divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott channeled her energy into philanthropy. In 2020, Vanity Fair reported Scott had donated $1.7 billion to organizations supporting LGBTQ communities, women, and Black Americans. Later, she expanded her giving, donating $4.2 billion in unrestricted grants to 384 organizations, including food banks, Meals on Wheels, and housing programs. Through her "Yield Giving" platform, Scott has donated over $19.25 billion to more than 2,450 nonprofits."Nye, conversely, champions the belief that "Living well is the best revenge," a term authored by the late author Calvin Tomkin. For Nye, these six words mean living life fully by fostering compassion and rising above setbacks with resilience, with a philosophy that centers on nurturing relationships. Embracing joy and standing firm against adversity. For example, Nye references a significant challenge when Careismatic Brands, a global healthcare apparel company, abruptly reneged on a $250,000 event underwriting and acquisition deal. Rather than litigate, Nye furthered her advocacy by using her savings and retirement income to underwrite the development of THE NURSES WALL, a virtual platform to celebrate the world’s 27+ million unsung hero nurses annually.Nye's dedication to nurses is evident in her continued pro bono efforts to provide tuition-free continuing education, scholarships for working nurses, and national nurse education collaborations with her online Los Angeles Nurse Network . Fittingly, Nye's legacy extends through THE NURSES WALL, which invites a globally appreciative public to post messages of gratitude for nurses worldwide.Ultimately, both Nye and Scott demonstrate how transforming challenges into opportunities can shape enduring legacies and inspire others to lead with kindness and resilience.

