Scalise Statement on Passing of President Jimmy Carter

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter.

“I join all Americans in saluting President Carter for his lifetime of service, first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States. Jimmy Carter set the standard for post-presidential service through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

“Jennifer and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family.”



