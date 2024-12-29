Scalise Statement on Passing of President Jimmy Carter
“I am saddened to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter.
“I join all Americans in saluting President Carter for his lifetime of service, first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States. Jimmy Carter set the standard for post-presidential service through his work with Habitat for Humanity.
“Jennifer and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family.”
