Gabriella Kassai, Head of HR & Operations, Strengthens FITECH’s Workforce and Culture for 2025 Growth

At FITECH we are the Real Estate experts that deliver the end to end technology solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant.

FITECH's Solutions & Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Good News for Thomasino Media Reporting:

Gabriella Kassai, Head of Human Resources & Operations at FITECH Consultants, brings extensive expertise to the company’s HR and organizational management functions. With a career spanning education, insurance, and operations, Gabriella ensures FITECH’s clients and employees benefit from a collaborative and inclusive environment.

Gabriella applies her diverse skills in customer service, accounting, billing, and sales while leveraging her multilingual capabilities in Hungarian and Spanish. Her leadership ensures FITECH’s workforce remains agile, skilled, and ready to meet the needs of a growing client base.

How Gabriella and the team are helping the American economy: Gabriella’s focus on fostering talent and optimizing operations enables FITECH to deliver exceptional service, contributing to job creation and workforce development.

Focus for 2025 and beyond: Gabriella is expanding FITECH’s workforce initiatives around scalability with onboarding to support organizational growth and client success.

"Human resources and operations are at the core of FITECH’s ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients and employees," said Gabriella Kassai.

Learn more about Gabriella Kassai’s leadership at fitechllc.com/about-us.

Learn about FITECH

