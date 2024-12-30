COOPER Design Build’s Designer Tessa Isett Receives Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist Designation

Tessa Isett, designer at COOPER Design Build, has earned the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tessa Isett, a designer at COOPER Design Build, has achieved the prestigious Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation, joining a select group of professionals qualified to help homeowners adapt their living spaces for long-term independence and safety. With this certification, Tessa enhances COOPER’s ability to serve clients who want to stay in their homes as they age.The CAPS program, developed by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) in collaboration with AARP and the NAHB Research Center, trains professionals in barrier-free design, accessible remodeling, and customer-focused solutions.“Aging in place isn’t just about creating an accessible space, it’s about preserving the heart of the home while ensuring it works for every stage of life,” Tessa Isett said. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my CAPS training and helping clients design a safe and beautiful space they can call home for years to come.”As couples increasingly choose to remain in their family homes rather than move to retirement facilities, aging-in-place remodeling has become one of the fastest-growing sectors of the residential remodeling industry. CAPS professionals specialize in solutions like accessible bathrooms, widened doorways, non-slip flooring, and improved lighting, ensuring homes are safe and adaptable for all stages of life.“Adding Tessa’s expertise to our design team enhances our ability to provide thoughtful, client-centered solutions,” said Lane Cooper, Founder and President of COOPER Design Build. “It’s a valuable asset that allows us to design homes that effortlessly adapt to changing needs without compromising on comfort or style.”About: Founded in 1991, COOPER Design Build boasts over three decades in the industry, becoming a cornerstone of design-build excellence in Portland and beyond. Renowned for its client-focused approach, the BBB-accredited firm specializes in crafting custom spaces that blend innovation with practicality – whether enhancing cherished family homes or reimagining spaces to meet the evolving needs of their clients.For more information, please visit: www.cooperdesignbuilders.com

