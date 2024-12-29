Duarte Pereira, CTO, Shares FITECH’s Technological Innovation Goals for 2025

At FITECH we are the Real Estate experts that deliver the end to end technology solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant.

FITECH's Solutions & Services

Technology should empower people and businesses, and that’s the cornerstone of my work at FITECH.”
— Duarte Pereira, CTO of FITECH Consultants

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Good News for Thomasino Media Reporting:

Duarte Pereira, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at FITECH Consultants LLC, is at the forefront of driving technological advancement in the real estate industry. With expertise across government, public, and private real estate sectors, Duarte leads FITECH’s development of secure and scalable solutions.

Under Duarte’s leadership, FITECH continues to innovate with Smart Tech Infrastructure and private encrypted cloud systems, ensuring clients benefit from future-ready technologies that enhance building connectivity and tenant satisfaction.

How Duarte and the team are helping the American economy: By advancing secure, scalable technology solutions, Duarte and FITECH are helping businesses modernize operations, reduce costs, and improve competitiveness in the global market.

Duarte Pereira shared his team's focuses for 2025 and beyond: Duarte is expanding FITECH’s technological capabilities, investing in advanced tools and skilled talent to support a growing client base across industries.

"Technology should empower people and businesses, and that’s the cornerstone of my work at FITECH," said Duarte Pereira, CTO of FITECH Consultants.

Learn more about Duarte Pereira’s contributions at fitechllc.com/about-us.

Learn about FITECH

