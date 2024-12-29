TechCon SoCal 2025 Set to Unite Industry Leaders, Investors, and Entrepreneurs in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechCon SoCal is pleased to announce its highly anticipated TechCon SoCal 2025 conference , scheduled to take place on January 17-18, 2025, in San Diego. The event promises to bring together top-tier investors, CXOs, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals for two days of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and innovative showcases.At its core, TechCon SoCal 2025 will feature a dynamic multi-track format designed to foster collaboration and inspire innovation in areas from AI, SaaS, Digital Health, Fintech, Deeptech, and more. Attendees can connect with industry leaders and experts who will share their perspectives on emerging technologies, strategic investments, and entrepreneurial success. Esteemed speakers from leading companies will provide actionable insights into the future of technology and business.The conference will also host its signature Startup Innovation Showcase, highlighting groundbreaking ideas from emerging companies. This showcase offers entrepreneurs a platform to present their pitches to a panel of investors and industry leaders, enabling them to gain exposure and secure funding. The event reflects TechCon SoCal’s core mission to nurture entrepreneurship and support the next generation of innovators.TechCon SoCal 2025 is supported by a distinguished group of sponsors dedicated to empowering the tech ecosystem. Title sponsor Mintz, known for its expertise in various legal areas, returns to provide essential insights on financing and scaling businesses. Jeremy Glaser, Co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Practice at Mintz, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "Mintz is excited to return as the title sponsor of TechCon SoCal! We look forward to joining forces once again and empowering the tech community with essential insights on financing and growing their businesses."Gold sponsor Daversa Partners, renowned for building the leadership teams of growth-stage and venture-backed companies, also joins the lineup. Nicole Daversa remarked, “Daversa Partners couldn’t be more excited to partner with TechCon SoCal because we believe in the unparalleled importance of this ecosystem. Southern California is a major player in shaping the future of innovation, and the talent speaking and gathering at this event is driving advancements across AI, defense, frontier, life sciences, robotics, and beyond. TechCon SoCal is pivotal for sparking transformative ideas and building the connections that propel technology and investment forward.”Other sponsors include:• John G Watson Foundation, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in San Diego.• San Diego State University, a leading public research university with renowned entrepreneurship programs and innovative research labs shaping the current landscape of AI, biotech, and sustainability solutions.• Citizens Private Bank, experts in integrated wealth management and financial solutions.• Blackstraw AI, innovators in simplifying AI-driven solutions for businesses.• Terralogic, leaders in digital transformation and technology design services.• BitCot, specialists in AI, application development, and workflow automation.• University of California, San Diego, leading public research university renowned for its cutting-edge research, innovative programs.Additionally, the conference will showcase prominent speakers, including Joe Kiani Founder Masimo, Jay Srinivasan CEO Truvian, Osman Kibar Executive Chairman Biosplice Therapeutics, Pooja Pathak VP & GM GE Healthcare, Dr. Chenxi Wang, Founder & General Partner of Rain Capital, Amir Khan CEO Alkira, Jessie Draper, Founding Partner of Halogen Ventures, Allen Taylor, Managing Partner Endeavor Catalyst, Houman Haghighi, Partner Menlo Ventures, Samir Kumar General Partner Touring Capital, Raj Kapoor Managing Partner Climactic, and moreFor more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.techconsocal.com About TechCon SoCalTechCon SoCal is an annual innovation and investment conference dedicated to fostering collaboration among industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals. With a mission to inspire innovation, catalyze investments, and nurture entrepreneurship, TechCon SoCal provides a dynamic platform for driving technological advancements and strategic growth.Founded by Faisal Mushtaq, whose extensive experience includes scaling Fortune 500 companies and leading startups to successful exits, TechCon SoCal is designed to connect visionaries and decision-makers. The conference stands out for its multi-track format, high-caliber speakers, and focus on quality over quantity, creating a unique environment for impactful discussions and partnerships.Through strategic partnerships, mentorship opportunities, and targeted initiatives, TechCon SoCal is committed to fostering an ecosystem where bold ideas are embraced, and transformative technologies thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.