New Thomasino Media Content Now Available on Buddytown App for Apple and Android

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media LLC is excited to announce that its inspiring and thought-provoking content is now available on the Buddytown app, accessible for download on both Apple and Android devices. This new collaboration makes it easier than ever for audiences worldwide to engage with The Social Good Movement and explore a diverse array of media offerings.

From groundbreaking articles on The Social Good News to engaging episodes of The Social Good Magazine Show, The Social Good Conferences and more, users can now access all Thomasino Media content in one convenient platform—Buddytown.

Kristen Thomasino, Founder of Thomasino Media LLC and Buddytown Consulting LLC, shared her enthusiasm for the integration:

"Making new Thomasino Media content available on Buddytown allows us to expand our reach and connect with audiences wherever they are. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, education, or impactful stories, you can now access it all at your fingertips."

Features of Thomasino Media on Buddytown

Streamlined Access: All Thomasino Media content in one app, including articles, videos, and announcements.

Mobile-Friendly: Optimized for on-the-go engagement, providing seamless access to The Social Good News, The Social Good Magazine, Conferences, Games, the Show, and more.

Interactive Features: Engage with content, share stories, and stay updated on the latest from The Social Good Movement.

Available Worldwide: Downloadable on both Apple and Android devices for global accessibility.



How to Access

Users can download the Buddytown app directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start exploring Thomasino Media’s rich library of inspiring content.

About Buddytown

Developed by Buddytown Consulting LLC, the Buddytown app provides an innovative platform for accessing tools, resources, and media focused on empowering communities and fostering social good. This integration with Thomasino Media represents the next step in creating a unified hub for impactful content and collaboration.

About Thomasino Media LLC

Thomasino Media LLC produces content that inspires and empowers audiences to drive social good. From its flagship publications like The Social Good News to engaging media projects like The Social Good Magazine Show, Thomasino Media is committed to telling stories that matter.



