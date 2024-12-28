The Social Good Conferences Celebrates 2024 Success and Calls for Speakers for 2025

Register for to be a Speaker for The Social Good Conferences

The Social Good Conferences a way to unify for Social Good.

2024 was an incredible year & we are deeply grateful to all who contributed. For 2025, we are excited to invite new voices & perspectives to join us in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future.” — Kristen Thomasino | Creator of The Social Good Conferences

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media LLC is thrilled to announce the tremendous success of The Social Good Conferences in 2024 and is now officially calling for speakers for its 2025 conference series. With a mission to bring together changemakers, thought leaders, and innovators, The Social Good Conferences continues to be a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and impactful collaborations.

2024 included amazing speakers, groundbreaking discussions, and actionable strategies shared across diverse industries, including healthcare, real estate, construction, education, technology, human rights, and sustainability. As we look to 2025, The Social Good Conferences aims to elevate its impact even further by welcoming a dynamic lineup of speakers who are passionate about driving social good.

Kristen Thomasino, Founder of The Social Good Conferences, shared her vision for the upcoming year:

"2024 was an incredible year of progress, and we are deeply grateful to all who contributed to its success. For 2025, we are excited to invite new voices and perspectives to join us in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future."

Call for Speakers – Be Part of the 2025 Social Good Movement

The Social Good Conferences is seeking speakers who are:

Innovators and Visionaries: Experts who are redefining industries and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Community Leaders: Individuals making significant local or global impacts.

Educators and Advocates: Professionals sharing tools, strategies, and stories that inspire action.

Business and Nonprofit Leaders: Those leveraging innovative models to create positive change.

Why Speak at The Social Good Conferences

Showcase your ideas to a diverse audience of thought leaders, practitioners, and decision-makers.

Gain visibility for your work, brand, or organization on a global platform.

Join a community dedicated to actionable change and sustainable solutions.

Interested speakers are encouraged to submit their proposals at www.socialgoodconferences.com. Proposals should include the speaker’s bio, proposed topic, and key takeaways for the audience.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Building on the achievements of 2024, the 2025 conferences will focus on actionable solutions, collaborative innovation, and scaling impact. With expanded programming and new opportunities for networking, The Social Good Conferences promises to be unmissable for changemakers across industries.

About The Social Good Conferences

The Social Good Conferences, hosted by Thomasino Media LLC, bring together leaders, innovators, and communities to discuss and implement solutions for today’s most pressing challenges. With a commitment to fostering collaboration and driving actionable change, The Social Good Conferences provide a platform for inspiration, learning, and growth.

For more information and to join the movement, visit www.socialgoodconferences.com.

Shape the Future with Us

Submit your proposal to be a speaker at The Social Good Conferences 2025. Visit www.socialgoodconferences.com today!

Thomasino Media LLC

Inspiring and empowering change through innovative storytelling.

Watch The Social Good Conferences

