Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for January 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for January 2025. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the January regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the December rate of $2.123 per GJ to $1.986 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for January supplies of approximately $1.848 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.138 per GJ for December and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for January, based on an average 20 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $255 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the January regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the December rate of $2.123 per GJ to $1.986 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for January supplies of approximately $1.848 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.138 per GJ for December and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for January, based on an average 20 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $228 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

In January 2025, the default electricity option, which is currently called the Regulated Rate Option (RRO), is changing to the Rate of Last Resort (RoLR). Please note that the RoLR only refers to regulated electricity rates and the change will not affect natural gas rates.

To learn more about regulated gas supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government’s customer choice website at www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com

