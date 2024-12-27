Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,237 in the last 365 days.

Genius Group Announces 177% Net Asset Growth in First Half of 2024

Genius Group increases Net Asset Value to $54.6 million, reduces net loss per share by 74% in First Half of 2024.

Provides guidance of $75 million net asset value for Full Year with growth in Bitcoin Treasury.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2024.

“Following a rationalization of our operations in the first half of the year, we are extremely pleased to report a stronger balance sheet and a reduction in operational expenses for the first six months of 2024. This trend has continued in the second half, with the launch of our Bitcoin-first strategy and growth of our Bitcoin Treasury.” said Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group.

Genius Group’s unaudited first half financial results are for the operations of the Company excluding financials related to the LZGI transaction signed in January 2024. As previously reported, the Company has voted to rescind that transaction, and the matter is currently in arbitration. The financial highlights for the first half of 2024 is prior to the launch of the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury strategy in the second half of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2024

  First half revenue of $4.9 million, compared to $11.8 million for first half of 2023, due to the spin off of Entrepreneur Resorts Limited and closure of University of Antelope Valley.
  First half operating expenses of $10.8 million, compared to $15.4 million for first half of 2023, due to the reduction in operational costs and rationalization of operations in anticipation at the time of the LZGI transaction.
  First half total loss of ($8.8) million, compared to ($11.4) million for first half of 2023, a reduction of 22.8%.
  First half loss per share of ($0.84) per basic and diluted share compared to loss per share of ($3.20) per basic and diluted share in first half of 2023, a reduction of 74%.
  $0.50 million cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2024, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
  First half total current assets of $41.2 million, compared to $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 329%, due to receivables from the reversal of the LZGI transaction.
  First half total assets of $78.3 million, compared to $43.2 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 81%.
  First half net assets of $54.6 million, compared to $19.7 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 177%.
     

“While the company has put significant focus on various corporate actions, rationalizing its operations and reducing costs in 2024, we have done so while growing our core Edtech business.” said Gaurav Dama, CFO of Genius Group. “We are finishing 2024 with a strong balance sheet and look forward to moving towards a sustainable cash positive operating model anchored by our Bitcoin Treasury plan in 2025.”

Strategic and Operational Highlights for the First Half of 2023

  Closing $8.25 million public offering in January 2024
  Launched AI Avatar Tutor Team on GeniusU and expanding AI powered Genius University
  Launch of Genius City Singapore: Company’s 1st Sovereign AI Education Ecosystem
  Completion of Warrants Exercise for $3.8 Million Gross Proceeds in May 2024
  Launch of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Genius Cities, AI Hubs at Abu Dhabi University
  Rationalization of operations, including closure of University of Antelope Valley
  Announcement and subsequent decision to rescind asset purchase agreement with LZGI
     

Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights

  Completion of reverse stock split in August 2024
  Closing $150 million ATM offering
  Restructuring of the Board with appointment of Four new Board Members aligned with Company’s Bitcoin-first strategy.
  Launch of GeniusGroup.AI to Power Growth of Genius Cities and AI Education
  Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy and invested $20M to acquire 214 Bitcoin
  Launched Sponsorship of Bitcoin MENA, Abu Dhabi and Bitcoin 2025, Las Vegas
  Sponsorship of Consensus Hong Kong and Toronto, and Paris Blockchain Week
  Acquisition of Bitcoin Learning Platform, XD Academy
  Launch announcement of Bitcoin Academy and Blockchain Academy in Q1 2025
     

Following the issues relating to the LZGI transaction, the Company previously withdrew guidance for the year 2024. With the restructuring and realignment of the company to its Bitcoin-first strategy in the second half of 2024, the Company anticipates its Net Asset Value to grow to $75 million for the full year, with over $20 million in its Bitcoin Treasury. The Company is committed to its current path towards profitable, cash positive operations and an initial Bitcoin Treasury target of 1,000 Bitcoin.

Other

The audit opinion of its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, included in the Company’s Annual Form on 20F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2024, prepared as going concern. The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2024. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In US Dollars)

    As of June 30,
2024 		    As of December 31, 2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
Assets                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents     500,329       614,753  
Restricted cash     711,026       711,026  
Accounts receivable, net     1,834,827       1,868,931  
Other receivables     36,875,097       50,465  
Due from related parties     169,969       4,966,733  
Inventories     574,464       755,284  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     489,296       666,673  
Total Current Assets     41,155,301       9,633,865  
Property and equipment, net     421,952       456,751  
Other investments     4,454,338       28,698  
Investments in joint venture     369       379  
Other receivables     766,076       770,994  
Due from related parties     5,602,470       5,628,298  
Goodwill     11,405,622       11,425,148  
Intangible assets, net     14,476,868       15,250,751  
Other non-current assets     18,889       18,889  
Total Assets     78,301,886       43,213,773  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable     3,156,964       4,406,850  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     2,575,505       2,419,205  
Contract Liability     1,916,179       2,750,137  
Income tax payable     225,663       174,738  
Loans payable – current portion     4,185,652       2,467,656  
Due to related parties     4,234,079       4,907,181  
Convertible debt obligations, current portion     -       -  
Short term debt     40,000       122,415  
Total Current Liabilities     16,334,042       17,248,182  
Due to related parties     1,807       1,820  
Loans payable – non-current portion     1,343,664       254,455  
Deferred tax liability     2,280,324       2,280,323  
Derivative liabilities     3,714,000       3,714,000  
Total Liabilities     23,673,838       23,498,780  
Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity:                
Contributed capital     125,355,215       81,617,864  
Reserves     (8,031,640 )     (8,459,565 )
Accumulated deficit     (68,362,461 )     (59,132,781 )
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd     48,961,114       14,025,518  
Non controlling interest     5,666,934       5,689,475  
Total Shareholders’ Equity     54,628,048       19,714,993  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     78,301,886       43,213,773  


GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In US Dollars)

    June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Revenue   $ 4,880,309     $ 11,795,714  
Cost of revenue     (3,149,970 )     (5,593,340 )
Gross profit     1,730,339       6,202,374  
Operating (Expenses) Income                
General and administrative     (9,510,000 )     (13,672,668 )
Depreciation and amortization     (729,690 )     (919,568 )
Other operating income     19,238       1,213  
Legal expenses     (531,252 )     (776,867 )
Loss from foreign currency transactions     (54,916 )     2,425  
Total operating expenses     (10,806,620 )     (15,365,465 )
Loss from Operations     (9,076,281 )     (9,163,091 )
(Expense) Income                
Interest expense, net     (223,614 )     (1,999,361 )
Other expense     -       (5,227 )
Other income     47,673       68,311  
Total Other Expense     (175,941 )     (1,936,277 )
Loss Before Income Tax     (9,252,222 )     (11,099,368 )
Income Tax Benefit     -       324,666  
Net Loss     (9,252,222 )     (10,774,702 )
Other comprehensive income:                
Foreign currency translation     427,926       (599,818 )
Total Comprehensive Loss     (8,824,296 )     (11,374,520 )
Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to:                
Owners of Genius Group Ltd     (8,801,755 )     (10,746,977 )
Non controlling interest     (22,541 )     (627,543 )
Total Comprehensive Loss     (8,824,296 )     (11,374,520 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted     11,009,270       3,366,848  
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations     (0.84 )     (3.20 )


GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In US Dollars)

    For the Six months Ended  
    June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities            
Net loss   $ (9,252,222 )   $ (10,774,702 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Stock-based compensation     618,543       402,565  
Depreciation and amortization     1,019,961       1,208,772  
Provision for interest expense     223,614       1,277,162  
Provision for doubtful accounts     (321,898 )     170,318  
Gain on foreign exchange transactions     54,916       (2,425 )
Interest expense on lease liabilities     -       444,553  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     34,104       842,905  
Other receivable     (5,904,240 )     (3,556 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (177,083 )     (147,408 )
Inventories     180,820       (169,751 )
Accounts payable     (1,249,885 )     551,988  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     156,300       (417,574 )
Contract Liability     (833,958 )     (1,341,138 )
Deferred tax liability     -       (90,613 )
Income tax payable     50,926       (485,980 )
Other non-current asset     -       178  
Total adjustments     (6,147,880 )     2,239,996  
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities     (15,400,102 )     (8,534,706 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Internally developed software     (239,156 )     (322,419 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (41,720 )     (111,151 )
Acquisitions     -       (2,299,231 )
Purchase of investment     (426,182 )     (20,000 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (707,058 )     (2,752,801 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Amount due to/from related party, net     150,042       726,648  
Interest paid     (223,614 )     -  
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs     -       8,923,994  
Proceeds from equity issuances     13,457,414       -  
Lease liabilities     -       (639,096 )
Proceeds from loan     4,970,269       -  
Repayment of loan     (2,245,479 )     (170,000 )
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities     16,108,632       8,841,546  
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash     (115,896 )     (650,176 )
Net (Decrease) in Cash     (114,424 )     (3,096,135 )
Cash – Beginning of year     614,753       5,720,569  
Cash – End of period     500,329       2,624,432  


Summary Combined Consolidated Financial Data

    Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended (USD 000’s)     Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000’s)  
Summary Income Data:   June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023     December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Revenue     4,880       11,796       23,063       18,194  
Cost of revenue     (3,150 )     (5,593 )     (11,127 )     (9,555 )
Gross profit     1,730       6,203       11,936       8,639  
Other Operating Income     19       4       344       144  
Operating Expenses     (10,826 )     (15,369 )     (48,347 )     (51,121 )
Operating Loss     (9,077 )     (9,162 )     (36,067 )     (42,338 )
Other income     48       68       32,981       418  
Other Expense     (224 )     (2,005 )     (3,704 )     (15,151 )
Net Loss Before Tax     (9,253 )     (11,099 )     (6,790 )     (57,070 )
Tax Expense     -       325       1,079       1,063  
Net Loss After Tax     (9,253 )     (10,774 )     (5,711 )     (56,007 )
Other Comprehensive Income     428       (600 )     (204 )     290  
Total Loss     (8,825 )     (11,374 )     (5,915 )     (56,297 )
Net income per share, basic and diluted     (0.84 )     (3.20 )     (1.00 )     (24.7 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted     11,009,270       3,366,848       5,550,197       2,263,437  

    Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended, (USD 000’s)     Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000’s)  
    June 30, 2024     December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Summary Balance Sheet Data:                        
Total current assets     41,155       9,634       24,251  
Total non-current assets     37,147       33,580       67,009  
Total Assets     78,302       43,214       91,260  
Total current liabilities     16,334       17,248       23,378  
Total non-current liabilities     7,340       6,251       53,927  
Total Liabilities     23,674       23,499       77,305  
Total Shareholders’ Equity     54,628       19,715       13,955  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     78,302       43,214       91,260  


Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Derived from Financial Statements

    Genius Group Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended (USD 000’s)     Group Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000’s)  
    June 30,
2024 		    June 30,
2023 		    December 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		 
Net (Loss)     (9,253 )     (10,775 )     (5,711 )     (56,007 )
Tax Expense     -       (325 )     (1,079 )     1,064  
Interest Expense, net     224       1,999       3,695       1,312  
Depreciation and Amortization     1,020       1,209       3,271       2,351  
Legal expense (non recurring)     531       -       1,178       -  
Impairments     -       -       15,372       28,246  
Revaluation adjustment of Contingent
Liabilities		     -       -       (32,775 )     13,838  
Stock Based Compensation     619       403       10       1,309  
Bad Debt Provision     210       170       2,822       1,509  
Adjusted EBITDA     (6,650 )     (7,319 )     (13,217 )     (8,505 )


Contacts 

Investors:

Investor Relations Team
Email: investor@geniusgroup.net

Media Contacts:

MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
GNS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Genius Group Announces 177% Net Asset Growth in First Half of 2024

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more