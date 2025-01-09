Jason Ruedy, President of The Home Loan Arranger Encourages Homeownership as Colorado's Housing Market Reaches Bottom
Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger promotes homeownership as the housing market in Colorado reaches its lowest level
As rates continue to drop, Ruedy predicts that we will see a surge in demand for homes, leading to a sellers market. This will result in an increase in home prices, making it more challenging for potential buyers to enter the market.
However, Ruedy also notes that there is still a window of opportunity for those looking to purchase a home. With 100% loan to value purchase products now available, individuals do not have to wait and save for a down payment. This makes it easier for first-time buyers or those with limited savings to enter the market and secure their dream home.
Ruedy emphasizes the importance of taking advantage of this opportunity, stating, "Don't wait for the market to reach its peak before considering homeownership. Act now while we are at the bottom and secure your future investment." With the housing market constantly fluctuating, Ruedy believes that this is a rare opportunity that should not be missed.
In conclusion, Jason Ruedy encourages individuals to consider homeownership as the housing market in Colorado reaches its bottom. With the predicted shift towards a sellers market and the availability of 100% loan to value purchase products, now is the time to make the move towards owning a home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure your future investment.
For more information on Jason Ruedy visit - www.aboutjasonruedy.com
100% LTV - Zero Money Down Purchase Product
