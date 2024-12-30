Dynamic Sibling Duo Dr. Natasha Weems and Myles Hardy Shine at Beautiful Machine Magazine’s Annual Gifted Holiday Event

Dr. Natasha, DNP, AGPCNP-BC and Myles Hardy take the stage at the Gifted event, celebrating philanthropy and community impact in Detroit. Photographer: DeShawn Turner Dynamic duo Dr. Natasha, DNP, AGPCNP-BC and Myles Hardy lead the red carpet at the Gifted event, supporting Detroit’s underserved children through Filthy Cares.Photographer: DeShawn Turner

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautiful Machine Magazine marked its 5th Anniversary with the highly anticipated Gifted holiday event on December 21, 2024, at the Garden State Theater in Detroit, Michigan. A night of community, philanthropy, and celebration, the event was brought to life by the inspiring sibling duo Dr. Natasha, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner, also known as Dr. Natasha, and Myles Hardy, who hosted the red carpet and captivated attendees with their passion and energy.

Dr. Natasha, who was also featured on the December 2024 cover of Beautiful Machine Magazine, brought her signature charisma to the event, reinforcing her commitment to giving back to her community.

The Gifted event supported Filthy Cares; a nonprofit dedicated to providing toys to underserved children in Detroit. This year’s goal to collect 7,000 toys, exceeding last year’s 5,000, reflected the heart and dedication of everyone involved.

“This event means everything to us as Detroit natives,” shared Dr. Natasha, a healthcare professional, author, philanthropist, and media correspondent. “It’s a privilege to be part of a mission that gives back to the children of our city while collaborating with my brother to inspire others.”

Myles Hardy, entrepreneur and media personality, echoed her sentiments, stating, “The Gifted event is more than a celebration; it’s a symbol of hope and community. This is just the beginning of what Dr. Natasha and I are building together, and we’re so grateful to be part of something this meaningful.”

The duo extended heartfelt thanks to Antisia King and Demetrius Carrington for creating an environment that fosters and supports local businesses and entrepreneurs. “Their dedication to uplifting others is exemplified through their encouragement of our future collaborations,” Dr. Natasha said. “This event was the perfect starting point for us to showcase our passion for media and philanthropy.”

As red-carpet hosts, Dr. Natasha and Hardy engaged with a vibrant lineup of entrepreneurs, musicians, filmmakers, and community leaders. Their dynamic presence and shared dedication to giving back left a lasting impression, inspiring attendees to rally behind the cause.

About Beautiful Machine Magazine and Filthy Cares:

Beautiful Machine Magazine continues its legacy of combining culture and philanthropy to strengthen Detroit’s communities. The Gifted event is a cornerstone of its mission, working alongside Filthy Cares, a nonprofit committed to ensuring every child has a memorable holiday season by providing essential toys and resources.

Looking Ahead:

Dr. Natasha and Myles Hardy have big plans for 2025, with upcoming projects designed to expand their presence in media and philanthropy. This collaboration marks the beginning of a shared mission to inspire, uplift, and give back to their community.

