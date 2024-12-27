Discover the EMT (EarthMeta) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that EMT (EarthMeta) will be listed on XT ! EMT/USDT trading pair will be opened in Innovation Zone (Metaverse). Please take note of the official go-live schedule:

Deposit: 10:00 on January 02, 2025 (UTC)

10:00 on January 02, 2025 (UTC) Trading: 10:00 on January 03, 2025 (UTC)

10:00 on January 03, 2025 (UTC) Withdrawal: 10:00 on January 04, 2025 (UTC)







About EMT (EarthMeta)

EarthMeta (EMT) is a revolutionary platform that is tokenizing the Earth, where users can own and trade cities as NFTs. These cities are complete with realistic geographic and architectural landmarks, enabling users to engage in a rich, decentralized digital ecosystem. Governors of cities hold exclusive rights to manage their assets and shape their economies. This innovative approach to the Metaverse redefines the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds, making EarthMeta a unique player in the growing metaverse landscape​​.

The $EMT token is the foundation of EarthMeta’s Metaverse, driving transactions, liquidity, and user engagement within its digital ecosystem. As a versatile utility token, $EMT facilitates the seamless exchange of virtual assets, enabling users to buy, sell, and trade cities and properties effortlessly. It powers the platform’s economic framework, ensuring smooth interactions while fostering a dynamic and interactive environment.

Beyond its transactional role, $EMT offers unique benefits that enhance user participation and governance. Token holders gain a voice in EarthMeta’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), influencing key decisions and shaping the platform’s future. Through staking mechanisms, $EMT incentivizes active engagement, rewarding users who contribute to the ecosystem’s growth. With its fixed supply and integral role in EarthMeta’s functionality, $EMT is poised to remain an essential asset for those navigating the evolving Metaverse.

The listing of EarthMeta ($EMT) on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain technology within the Metaverse. EMT's presence on the XT platform offers the crypto community an opportunity to engage with a transformative digital ecosystem, empowering users to participate in the growing economy of virtual real estate and decentralized innovation.

Website: https://earthmeta.ai/

Blockchain Browser: https://polygonscan.com/address/0x708383ae0e80e75377d664e4d6344404dede119a

Whitepaper: https://static2.earthmeta.ai/Whitepaper_EarthMeta_Token_V1.pdf

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.



As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

