Discover the KEC (Kaichain) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that KEC (Kaichain) will be listed on XT. KEC/USDT trading pair will be opened in Innovation Zone. opening up new opportunities for traders and enthusiasts alike. Mark your calendars for the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 11:00 on January 04, 2025 (UTC)

11:00 on January 04, 2025 (UTC) Trading: 10:00 on December 30, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on December 30, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 11:00 on January 04, 2025 (UTC)







About KEC (Kaichain)

Kaichain is an innovative blockchain network designed to address the limitations of existing major ecosystems by offering higher TPS, lower operational costs, and eco-friendly transactions. With a focus on sustainability, Kaichain aims to support the increasing loads on advanced blockchain ecosystems as adoption grows. It boasts a TPS of about 100,000, significantly outperforming top DeFi and GameFi networks, and employs an energy-efficient Proof of Authority consensus mechanism.

Kaichain is built to be accessible to developers and non-technical users alike, offering quick transactions that are over 1000x faster than Ethereum, with minimal fees and no carbon footprint. Additionally, it is EVM compatible, which means developers can deploy existing smart contracts with ease.

The Kaichain (KEC) listing on XT exchange is a pivotal moment, enhancing KEC's market presence and credibility while also enricg more users hing XT's offerings. This collaboration increases KEC's global accessibility, attractinand liquidity, and signifies XT's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects, bolstering its reputation as a forward-thinking exchange.

About XT.COM

Established in 2018, XT.COM is a leading social-infused digital asset trading platform, serving nearly 8 million registered users and over 1 million monthly active traders globally. With support for 800+ high-quality tokens and 1,000+ trading pairs, XT.COM provides a comprehensive suite of trading services, including spot, margin, and futures trading.

Our mission is to empower users to unlock the infinite potential of blockchain technology through secure, intuitive, and reliable trading experiences.

