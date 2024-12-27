Jolly Holiday Discoveries at the Southampton Inn

Southampton Inn Logo Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) Claude’s Restaurant (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) Guest Room (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embrace the magic of the holidays this year with the jolly hospitality found at the Southampton Inn. Your perfect home away from home is set for splendid celebrations of the imminent arrival of 2025. The Hampton’s premier hotel now has availability during the time-honored holiday season.Cherish the season with a special gift exclusively at Southampton Inn. Buy one room, get a connecting room half-off through December 29th. It is a popular option for those looking to visit the village of Southampton and the surrounding region especially when travelling as a family or wanting to bring your four-legged family members.With the property being in proximity from the Long Island Railroad and Hampton Jitney stops as well as just a few hours of drive time from Manhattan, there are simply many ways to arrive at this winter wonderland out east in an obliging style.Charismatic accommodations await you and include 90 guest rooms, each with a slightly different décor. Individual temperature control, sparkling tiled bathrooms, refrigerators, and complimentary Wi-Fi are available in each room. There are even a few pet-friendly guest rooms available. The Tudor-style property sits on several acres of manicured lawns and gardens that make up for lovely views on the grounds.The picturesque property this year will host a special New Year's Eve Package. The $400 bundle includes a three-course dinner at Claude’s, prosecco toast, New Year's Day Brunch, and one room night for up to two people. (Subject to tax, fees, & availability. There is also an option to add additional nights for $100 a night for December 30th or January 1st). For those looking for a delicious way to kick off 2025, the New Year's Day Brunch January 1st will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.For those seeking to enjoy Claude’s restaurant their three-course New Year’s Eve dinner is priced at $55 per person and available from 6:00pm-10:00pm. On New Year’s Day Brunch is served from 9:00am – 2:00pm and is $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12.Also, enjoy the special offering of 25% off the first quarter stays in 2025 between January 1st to March 31st if you book before December 31st. You may even wish to consider the perfect last-minute gift of a gift card for the Inn and restaurant if you yourself cannot get away this holiday season. Gift cards are available in any denomination and can be redeemed at any time.For more information on how to book please visit www.southamptoninn.com or call 631-283-6500. Also, feel free to email events@southamptoninn.com for restaurant reservations.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com I: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

