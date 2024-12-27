The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Celebrates the Holidays at Cocktail Party hosted by Jean Shafiroff

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Margarita Rosa, Camille Emeagwali, Devika Gopal Agge, Gloria Pitagorsky (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Rosita Romero (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) ushered in the holiday season with a joyous celebration hosted by philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, honoring the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity and supporting women and girls across New York. The event was a resounding success, bringing together notable guests and supporters of the Foundation's mission.NY State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright presented citations to long-time Board member Jean Shafiroff and Ana L. Oliveira, the dynamic President and CEO of NYWF. These honors recognized their outstanding contributions, leadership, and dedication to improving the lives of women and families while championing economic justice and equality“It is an honor to support the transformative work of The New York Women’s Foundation,” said Jean Shafiroff, a longtime board member and supporter of the NYWF. “By investing in programs that empower women and girls, we create opportunities for families, communities, and generations to thrive.”Margarita Rosa, long-standing board member of NYWF who accepted the award on behalf of Ana L. Oliveira reflected on the collaborative success of the Foundation’s initiatives: “This recognition belongs to the entire NYWF community – our partners, grantees, supporters, and leaders who fight tirelessly for justice. Last year we gave $10 million to over 200 community organizations. Together, we are building a world where women’s voices are valued, uplifted, and unstoppable.”Camille Emeagwali, Senior Vice President of Programs at NYWF, echoed this sentiment: “This recognition is a testament to what’s possible when we come together to take meaningful action. The dedication and passion of our community are what drive lasting change for women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals.”The New York Women's Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees and supporters for making the holiday party a memorable occasion. The Foundation looks forward to continuing its work in the new year, advocating for policies and programs that uplift and empower women.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Margarita Rosa, Maria Cilenti, Camille Emeagwali, Devika Gopal Agge, Julia Haart, Felica Persaud, Sylvia Hemingway, Susan Kremer, Fabrizio Di Michele (Consul General of Italy in New York), Giorgia De Parolis, Malan Breton, Nabys Vielman, Ron Dyce, Fern Clausius, Matt Rich, Katherine Boulud, and Edgar Batista.About The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF):The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested over $130 million in 518+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdnAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jeanshafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroff

