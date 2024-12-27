Governor McKee Highlights 2024 Department of Labor & Training Accomplishments: A Year of Workforce Innovation and Advocacy

Published on Friday, December 27, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) proudly highlighted the agency's achievements in 2024, showcasing its unwavering dedication to advancing economic mobility, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring fair labor practices across the state.

DLT remained focused on several key priorities: fostering a strong culture of public service within the agency, enhancing customer service practices for all who engage with the agency, supporting Governor McKee’s priority of raising incomes, and protecting the rights of workers and employers through fair and assertive labor law enforcement. These priorities have guided the agency’s efforts to meet the evolving needs of Rhode Islanders and drive meaningful change in the labor market.

"Our state made key investments to empower our workforce and bolster our economy this year, but we know this is just the start," said Governor Dan McKee. "Building a strong future for our state takes all of us, and thanks to our partners at DLT, we're creating more pathways for Rhode Islanders, our businesses, and our families to succeed."

“As we reflect on 2024, I am incredibly proud of the strides we have made in supporting Rhode Island’s workforce and ensuring fair labor practices,” said DLT Director Matt Weldon. “From enforcing labor laws that secured over $1.1 million in penalties for workers to advancing critical initiatives like Real Jobs RI and the Rhode to Prosperity Initiative, we are creating pathways for economic mobility and fostering a more inclusive and equitable labor market. These accomplishments highlight our agency’s unwavering commitment to protecting workers, empowering employers, and driving sustainable economic growth for all Rhode Islanders.”

DLT highlights in 2024 include:

Supporting Governor McKee’s Raising Family Incomes Priority

In alignment with Governor McKee’s vision, the Rhode to Prosperity Initiative launched as a strategy to align workforce training and education with high-demand and emerging job sectors. This initiative seeks to raise incomes, enhance homeownership, and increase postsecondary credential attainment among Rhode Islanders.

Director Weldon and Commissioner Gilkey spearheaded roundtables with state leaders, the building trades, higher education, and business communities to enhance workforce development ecosystems and create sustainable career pathways. Insights from these discussions have been instrumental in identifying gaps and potential solutions, such as integrating apprenticeships and on-the-job training to meet industry needs.

Workforce Development Opportunities

DLT demonstrated its continued commitment to serving Rhode Islanders through its American Job Centers and Virtual Career Center, which provide services such as resume assistance, mock interviews, job and training program searches, and support from job coaches. In 2024, the American Job Centers served more than 3,700 new participants, while the Virtual Career Center facilitated meetings for approximately 5,000 job seekers, ensuring comprehensive support for employment and career advancement.

Real Jobs RI, the state’s leading workforce development program, continued bridging skill gaps through partnerships with businesses, training providers, and community organizations. In fiscal year 2024:

6,500 individuals completed training programs, with more than 2,400 participants receiving training funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

4,400 jobseekers trained, with 64% already securing employment.

2,100 incumbent workers/entrepreneurs have been upskilled.

Real Skills for Youth, the agency’s career exploration program, is centered on preparing youth for success in college and career through meaningful career exposure and exploration through work-based learning experiences. In 2024, the program served more than 1,900 youth. To further support youth and young adults, DLT launched a Youth and Young Adult Employment Resource webpage, featuring training and internship opportunities, child labor law information, and a comprehensive Young Adult Resource Guide.

Promoting Inclusive Hiring Practices

In October, DLT hosted its first Employer Symposium for Disabilities Hiring in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The event, spearheaded by the Governor’s Workforce Board and the Office of Rehabilitation Services, included discussions on inclusive hiring, a panel featuring business leaders, and the launch of the Disabilities Hiring Resource Guide for Employers. Awards recognized employers championing inclusive practices, encouraging businesses to embrace workforce diversity and innovation.

Language Access Work

The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training remains deeply committed to prioritizing customer access and inclusivity across all programs and services. Enhancing language accessibility remains a critical focus, ensuring that vital information is readily available to Rhode Islanders in their preferred languages. As part of this ongoing effort, the agency has updated messaging on all phone lines to include Spanish and continues to translate essential documents into Spanish, with plans to extend translations into more languages in the future. These initiatives reflect DLT's dedication to removing barriers and fostering equitable access to resources for all community members.

Commitment to Labor Law Enforcement

The Department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring equitable and rigorous labor law enforcement. In 2024, this effort yielded significant results, including $333,500 in penalties assessed for the misclassification of 201 workers, safeguarding employees from exploitative practices. Furthermore, the Department successfully resolved or closed 356 labor standards violations, resulting in $829,149.03 in penalties. These actions not only protect workers' rights but also underscore the Department's dedication to holding employers accountable and maintaining a fair and just labor market.

