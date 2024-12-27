StakeStone Berachain Vault Surpasses over 30,000 Holders with $100 Million in Total Value Unlocked

Singapore, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StakeStone is thrilled to announce that the StakeStone Berachain Vault has achieved significant milestones, now boasting over 30,000 holders and unlocking a total value of more than $100 million. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the project as it continues to reshape DeFi participation with its innovative yield-bearing assets and liquidity infrastructure.

This milestone follows StakeStone's recent successful completion of a $22 million investment round led by Polychain Capital, with strategic investments from Binance Labs and OKX Ventures. The funding is set to accelerate StakeStone's growth and expansion of its product offerings in key markets.

New Growth, New Opportunities

Since its launch on December 25 2024, the StakeStone Berachain Vault offers exceptional flexibility for DeFi participants, allowing them to engage with a diverse range of protocols. With seamless integration into leading DeFi platforms, beraSTONE and beraSBTC provide users with advanced yield-generation strategies, all while tapping into the full potential of Berachain's cutting-edge liquidity infrastructure.

A Rewarding Experience for Early Adopters

In addition to the incredible growth in holders, StakeStone continues to deliver a variety of rewards for the participants. These include staking and restaking incentives, airdrops, and exclusive rewards from both Berachain and its ecosystem protocols. As of now, the deposit for beraSTONE is live, and users can still take part in Phase 1 of the Berachain Vault by earning rewards from holding or utilizing beraSTONE and beraSBTC in DeFi.

Another feature is the opportunity to earn Bera-Wave Points, which can be accumulated by holding or using beraSTONE or beraSBTC. These points provide access to StakeStone’s dedicated prize pool of 8.25 million $STO, with additional rewards available through referrals, DeFi participation, and liquidity provision.

Join the StakeStone Berachain Vault Today

With over 30,000 holders and more than $100 million in total value unlocked, the momentum around StakeStone's Berachain Vault is undeniable. For those who want to be part of the action, it’s not too late.

Phase 1 of the Vault is live, allowing users to earn rewards by holding or using beraSTONE and beraSBTC.

Phase 2 will see the launch of Boyco with additional rewards from both StakeStone and Berachain's ecosystem.

Phase 3 will mark the launch of Berachain’s PoL (Proof of Liquidity), offering even more ways to engage with the Berachain ecosystem and earn yields.

How to Participate

To get started with the StakeStone Berachain Vault, users can visit StakeStone Berachain Vault to deposit supported assets and start earning rewards.

About StakeStone

StakeStone is committed to building the first stable, yield-bearing liquid ETH/BTC, powered by an adaptive staking network that supports various risk-free consensus layers with native assets. Yield opportunities are optimized through adaptable underlying strategies using an on-chain proposal mechanism and omnichain liquidity is seamlessly redistributed across ecosystems and protocols. StakeStone is dedicated to establishing new standards for liquid assets and enhancing liquidity distribution to earn widespread user trust and adoption. For more information, visit our website at stakestone.io or follow us on Twitter @Stake_Stone.

