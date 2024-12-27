CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity achieved another milestone in its ‘Bridge to Hope’ campaign by successfully deployed its third Starlink unit in the Municipality of Agoncillo, Batangas Province. This deployment underscores the organization’s commitment to supporting communities in need, particularly those impacted by natural disasters.

The Starlink unit was formally received by Agoncillo’s Mayor, Atty. Cinderella Valenton-Reyes, and Tourism Officer, Charlyn Dela Luna. Agoncillo, one of the hardest-hit areas during Typhoon Kristine, faced severe challenges as the calamity severed internet connectivity and destroyed the vital bridge connecting the municipality to surrounding areas. With communication lines down, residents struggled to access crucial information and resources during the typhoon’s aftermath.

Mayor Atty. Cinderella Valenton-Reyes expressed her gratitude, stating, “During typhoons, reliable internet access becomes a lifeline, but it’s often the first to go as all lines are broken. This Starlink unit is a big help to our community, ensuring we can stay connected even in times of crisis.” （ Mayor Atty Cinderella Reyes Video Message ）



Rebuilding Connections Post-Typhoon

The deployment of the Starlink unit marks a turning point for Agoncillo, which has been striving to rebuild after the devastation of Typhoon Kristine. Starlink’s satellite internet technology ensures a reliable connection even in remote and disaster-prone areas, enabling Agoncillo’s residents to communicate and access vital services.

CoinEx Charity’s Ongoing Mission

CoinEx Charity’s initiative to provide Starlink units in disaster-affected areas reflects its vision of leveraging blockchain and advanced technologies to empower underserved communities. With deployments in other parts of Batangas already showing significant benefits, the organization remains committed to expanding its outreach.

Through partnerships with local governments and community leaders, CoinEx Charity aims to create a lasting impact by bridging the digital divide and fostering resilience against future calamities.

The deployment in Agoncillo not only reaffirms CoinEx Charity’s dedication to humanitarian causes but also sets a benchmark for how technology can be a force for good in times of need.

About CoinEx Charity

CoinEx Charity established in 2022, the non-profit organization of the global leading cryptocurrency platform CoinEx ecosystem, has been dedicated to making a difference in the world since its inception. With its mission， “Making the world a better place”, CoinEx Charity has been actively involved in various charitable activities around the globe, focusing on improving education, alleviating poverty, providing disaster relief and empowering communities.

To learn more about CoinEx Charity, visit: Website | Twitter | YouTube

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App｜Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Karen Hu

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eb8e11a-bda5-49bc-8dc0-dc22ee253b53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e362854-dc3c-4a0b-b36e-b4dd95e5cccc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e5a085e-35d9-4af2-abea-6a399c425daa

