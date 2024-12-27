Submit Release
CDT Environmental Technology Reports 2024 Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Revenue of $12.7 million and earnings per share of $0.14 impacted by reduced project activity due to a slowdown in the PRC economy

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CDTG) (“CDT”, the “Company”, or “we”), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, today reports its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and provides updates on key business developments and outlook.

All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

2024 Interim Financial Results and Business Updates

  • Revenues decreased by approximately $2.8 million, or 18.1%, to approximately $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributed to ongoing work related to one new project during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to two new projects in the same period of 2023, and fewer projects in progress or completed in 2024. The reduced project activity was largely driven by decreased demand for the Company’s services due to the economic downturn in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). 

  • Gross profit decreased by approximately $0.3 million, or 6.7%, to approximately $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to a decrease in sewage treatment systems revenue. 

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, overall gross profit percentage was 35.5% and 31.2%, respectively. The increase in gross profit percentage of 4.3% was primarily due to the following: (1) a 3.6% increase from sewage treatment systems driven by a decrease in material costs resulting from temporary price fluctuations, and (2) a 17.2% increase in gross profit from sewage treatment services, mainly due to reduced labor costs following the disposal of two non-profitable subsidiaries. 

  • Total operating expenses increased by approximately $0.2 million, or 7.8%, to approximately $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. 

  • Net income decreased by approximately $0.4 million, or 21.6%, to approximately $1.4 million, or $0.14 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $1.8 million, or $0.22 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The reduction in net income was primarily attributable to decreased demand for the Company’s services due to the economic downturn in the PRC.

Yunwu Li, CEO of CDT, said “Amidst the challenging economic and market conditions, our revenue declined in the first half of fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the overall slowing of the economy in the PRC and the delay in certain projects. The recent PRC economic data indicates that while many positive stimulus policies have been announced, they have yet to fully restore confidence in the general economy and for new infrastructure projects. Despite these challenges, we successfully maintained a relatively stable revenue stream from our core operations, which remains the backbone of our income. We are also pleased to report that we were able to sustain a gross margin of 35.5%, driven by our established business strategies and targeted restructuring efforts. Our ongoing cost reduction initiatives continue with a focus on further streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Looking ahead, we expect that revenue growth and profitability will inevitably face pressure due to the circumstances detailed in our first half 2024 results.”

Yunwu Li, added, “We have continued to successfully navigate near-term challenges related to softening economic conditions by delivering excellent customer service and by driving productivity. Our focus remains on investing for the future and positioning ourselves to capitalize on opportunities associated with favorable, long-term secular trends including water conservation, safety and regulation. Looking forward, we remain confident in our business model and committed to translating our efforts into sustained growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook

  • Based on current visibility, management expects full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $30.2 to $32.7 million, with net income in the range of $6.5 to $7.9 million. The change in guidance from the previous range of revenue of $42.5 to $47.0 million and net income of $8.7 to $10.2 million reflects the slowdown in the PRC economy and delay of certain projects.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a leading national player in China’s waste treatment sector that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, and is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative solutions. Founded by pioneers in waste treatment, CDT aims to advance next-generation technologies that directly address environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions. CDT is a recognized brand in China and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

CDT’s mission is to help its customers achieve their critical infrastructure objectives while enabling positive change in technological environmental protection. It collaborates with industry leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced waste treatment solutions. Recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, CDT is a prominent player in the waste treatment market, capable of providing comprehensive solutions to diverse customer needs, and has completed more than 150 plants across China.

For more information, visit CDT’s website at https://www.cdthb.cn


CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
    For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,
    2024   2023
         
REVENUES                
Sewage treatment systems   $ 12,066,255     $ 14,445,779  
Sewage treatment services and others     620,453       1,018,024  
Total revenues     12,686,708       15,463,803  
                 
COST OF REVENUES                
Sewage treatment systems     7,869,468       9,947,063  
Sewage treatment services and others     315,405       692,580  
Total cost of revenues     8,184,873       10,639,643  
                 
GROSS PROFIT     4,501,835       4,824,160  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Selling     25,725       51,435  
General and administrative     1,361,481       1,292,367  
Research and development     34,706       42,829  
Stock-based compensation     454,250        
Provision for credit loss, net     795,757       1,090,957  
Total operating expenses     2,671,919       2,477,588  
                 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     1,829,916       2,346,572  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Interest income     138       7,448  
Interest expense     (69,446 )     (47,301 )
Other (expense) income, net     58,212       (69,240 )
Total other expense, net     (11,096 )     (109,093 )
                 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     1,818,820       2,237,479  
                 
INCOME TAXES EXPENSE     401,401       429,197  
                 
NET INCOME     1,417,419       1,808,282  
                 
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     (51,609 )     (225,703 )
                 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                
CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED   $ 1,469,028     $ 2,033,985  
                 
NET INCOME     1,417,419       1,808,282  
                 
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT     (249,654 )     (1,011,712 )
                 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME     1,167,765       796,570  
                 
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     (54,451 )     (222,237 )
                 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                
CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED   $ 1,222,216     $ 1,018,807  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES                
Basic and diluted     9,810,714       9,200,000  
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE                
Basic and diluted   $ 0.14     $ 0.22  



CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    June 30,   December 31,
    2024   2023
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash   $ 96,324     $ 268,102  
Accounts receivable, net     41,317,558       29,076,549  
Other receivables, net     315,758       418,891  
Other receivables - related parties     121,722       115,718  
Contract assets     29,634,565       34,280,084  
Prepayments and other current assets, net     461,749       582,149  
Total current assets     71,947,676       64,741,493  
                 
OTHER ASSETS                
Property and equipment, net     1,403,927       1,695,348  
Right-of-use assets, net     44,150       210,058  
Intangible assets, net     10,987       16,397  
Deferred tax assets, net     369,407       252,882  
Contract assets, noncurrent     4,885,755       4,885,755  
Prepaid initial public offering (“IPO”) costs           989,628  
Escrow receivable     600,000        
Total other assets     7,314,226       8,050,068  
                 
Total assets   $ 79,261,902     $ 72,791,561  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 27,129,736     $ 23,784,781  
Short-term loans - banks     1,901,205       2,728,385  
Short-term loans - third parties     773,980       312,028  
Short-term loans - related parties     2,681,915       5,386,156  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     1,827,424       2,466,501  
Other payables - related parties     241,408       270,806  
Contract liabilities     28,254       28,430  
Taxes payable     7,042,632       5,423,955  
Lease liabilities     53,900       118,833  
Total current liabilities     41,680,454       40,519,875  
                 
OTHER LIABILITIES                
Long-term loan - bank     79,463       79,463  
Lease liabilities, non-current     1,987       105,980  
Total other liabilities     81,450       185,443  
                 
Total liabilities     41,761,904       40,705,318  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,825,000 and 9,200,000 shares                
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     27,063       23,000  
Additional paid-in capital     11,678,633       7,453,265  
Statutory reserves     3,396,227       3,192,855  
Retained earnings     24,508,602       23,242,946  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,256,233 )     (2,009,421 )
Total CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity     37,354,292       31,902,645  
                 
Noncontrolling interests     145,706       183,598  
Total shareholders’ equity     37,499,998       32,086,243  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 79,261,902     $ 72,791,561  

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of CDT and on information currently available to such management. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CDT’s control. Words such as “will,” “future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of CDT for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although CDT does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, CDT cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of CDT and its markets to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in CDT’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. CDT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact
United States

TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com


