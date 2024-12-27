PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release

December 27, 2024 Poe on PETA Asia Person of the Year Award We are deeply honored and humbled to be awarded PETA Asia Person of the Year for 2024. Our spay-and-neuter advocacy is a key component of our Senate Bill No. 2458 or the Revised Animal Welfare Act, which we hope will be passed into law soon. These services should be made accessible and affordable, if not free, to pet owners. We are invigorated that PETA, other animal welfare groups and many individuals are one with us in this cause. As one advocate had said, it takes nothing away from humans to be kind to animals. Breathing compassion for our furry friends is a lifetime cause. Thank you, again to PETA, for this badge of honor.

