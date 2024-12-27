Cocoa Market Set to Double by 2027, Driven by Demand | TOUTON S.A., CARGILL, INC., United Cocoa Processor, Inc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cocoa Market size was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.The specialty cocoa segment is expected to grow at a significant pace, especially in Europe. Specialty cocoa is a special type of high quality cocoa that is of single origin and is produced by applying good pre and post-harvesting techniques. It has a differentiated genotype than the common cocoa or the bulk cocoa. Europe is expected to be the largest market for specialty cocoa, due to the growing demand and consumption of high quality chocolate and chocolate products.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11007 Cocoa is extracted from Theobroma tree or cacao tree. The cocoa or cocoa beans are dried and fermented to produce cocoa liquor and by processing the cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder is extracted. The growing demand for chocolate is the key factor propelling the global cocoa market. Cocoa liquor is the major ingredient used to manufacture chocolate. Cocoa is widely used as flavoring, coloring, filling, and as topping in food & beverages, confectionery, and bakery industries.The growing application of cocoa in these industries is fueling the growth of the global cocoa market.The sustainability in the production of cocoa is one of the key factors consumers look for while buying cocoa products, especially the European consumers. Storytelling is the new trend that the cocoa and chocolate producers are using as a marketing tool. Consumers are very much interested to know the story behind the products they purchase. Hence, storytelling has become a new strategy that cocoa and chocolate marketers are using lately in the global cocoa market.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A11007 Region wise, Europe is the leading market for cocoa. Europe is the highest cocoa and chocolate consuming region. In 2019, the Netherlands accounted for the highest imports of cocoa in terms of volume and value. Switzerland is the top chocolate consuming country in Europe. The various nations such as Germany, France, and the UK, are among the top chocolate and cocoa consuming nations.The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11007 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

