Jens Erik Gould Announces Amalga Group’s New Nearshore Outsourcing Cost Savings Calculator

Amalga Group, led by Founder and CEO Jens Erik Gould, recently launched its new Cost Savings Calculator

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading nearshore outsourcing company Amalga Group is thrilled to announce the release of its Costs Savings Calculator. Designed under the guiding expertise of Amalga Group’s CEO and Founder Jens Erik Gould, the Cost Savings Calculator is a useful tool meant to assist U.S. corporations in calculating potential savings on talent acquisition costs. The calculator will provide actionable data that can help these businesses become more cost-efficient in both the long and short term.

Amalga Group’s Cost Savings Calculator specifically analyzes potential cost savings benefits for talent acquisition in a few areas, including software engineering, contact center positions, accounting, and legal support. It shows companies how much they could save by onboarding nearshore talent for certain hard-to-fill-and-retain roles.

“The Cost Savings Calculator from Amalga Group is the latest in our ongoing commitment to assisting North American businesses with cost efficiency,” says CEO Jens Erik Gould. “Sectors such as technology and legal services are ever-changing, and with those changes come new opportunities to lower costs. Our aim is to help companies identify those opportunities.”

With simplicity in focus, Amalga Group designed the Cost Savings Calculator to be easy to use. It functions in three basic steps: 1) Companies download the calculator via Amalga Group’s website; 2) they select a specific job title or position; 3) the calculator shows the annual, monthly, and hourly costs for that position both onshore and nearshore; 4) and finally, the calculator displays the total savings if the position is hired nearshore versus in the U.S.

The calculator provides cost information for nearly 40 job roles in software and IT, and over 25 positions in legal services, contact centers and accounting.

“It was a priority for us to make the Cost Savings Calculator accessible to all business sectors and all sizes of organizations,” says Jens Erik Gould. “We also wanted it to cover a wide range of industries and roles.”

Aside from improved cost efficiency, Amalga Group’s Cost Savings Calculator showcases the immense benefits that come with nearshore outsourcing. By hiring tech, software, legal and accounting specialists who work remotely from Latin American locations, U.S. businesses can simultaneously increase scalability and enhance teamwork and communication.

“Nearshore staffing involves staffing expert talent from Latin American countries. It’s a huge boon to North American companies, particularly when you factor in that these consultants have deep educational backgrounds, are highly skilled, and are operating in the same time zones that we are,” says Jens Erik Gould.

The Cost Savings Calculator is now available on the Amalga Group website. Corporations can also organize a consultation meeting with a member of Amalga Group’s team if needed for assistance using the Cost Savings Calculator.

To learn more about Amalga Group, visit https://www.amalgagroup.com/.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in software engineering, legal services, accounting and contact centers. Previously, Gould spent over a decade as a business, politics, and energy reporter covering the U.S. and Latin America for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME.



