Kulpa Foundation Honors Resilience in 2024 Scholarship Recipients

The Kulpa Foundation’s 2024 scholarships supported resilient students, advancing its mission to alleviate financial barriers and foster educational success.

COHASSET, MA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kulpa Foundation, co-founded by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, is proud to reflect on a year of significant impact as it continues to fulfill its mission of alleviating financial barriers for students and families. Through its various scholarship programs, the foundation has supported students who have demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to their education despite personal hardships.

In 2024, the Kulpa Foundation awarded various scholarships, including the Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship, the Kulpa Future Leaders Scholarship, the Kulpa Care Access Program, and the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls. These scholarships are designed to assist students who have faced healthcare struggles, financial hardships, and other personal challenges in their pursuit of higher education.

One of the standout recipients was Stefanie Markel, who received the Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship. A student at the University of Phoenix, Stefanie has overcome the challenges of Asperger’s Syndrome and ADHD to excel in her studies. Her inspiring essay, which highlighted her determination and advocacy for others with similar conditions, resonated deeply with the scholarship committee. “This scholarship means I’m on the right path to achieving my dreams,” Stefanie shared, emphasizing the transformative power of education.

Another significant milestone for the foundation in 2024 was the award of the first Kulpa Care Access Program Scholarship to Parker Shubin. Diagnosed with a brain tumor at a young age, Parker underwent multiple surgeries and years of chemotherapy but remained committed to his education. Now a freshman at UCLA, Parker is majoring in Neuroscience to improve healthcare through research. “These funds will help my family pay for my education at UCLA and support my ongoing treatment,” Parker said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to continue his studies despite his challenges.

The Kulpa Foundation also celebrated the success of Paige Elliott, the second recipient of the Kulpa Care Access Program Scholarship. A nursing student at Kent State University, Paige shared her family’s journey of battling cancer while pursuing her education. Her story of perseverance and advocacy for healthcare access was genuinely inspiring. “This scholarship will help me continue my education and pursue my calling to become a nurse specializing in Pediatric Oncology,” Paige explained.

In 2024, the foundation awarded the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls to Tiffany Kelley, a St. Francis DeSales High School student-athlete. Tiffany, who will continue her education and lacrosse career at Winthrop University, was recognized for her leadership, academic excellence, and athletic talent. “This scholarship will help me continue my journey toward becoming a role model for young women,” Tiffany shared.

A new initiative launched in 2024 was the Brady Kulpa Dog Scholarship Fund. It offers financial assistance to students facing economic hardship who wish to strengthen their bond with dogs for mental health benefits. The inaugural recipients, Anna Sun and Shannon Hare from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shared touching stories about their relationships with their pets and the crucial emotional support they provide. Their experiences underscored the importance of animals in helping students manage stress and maintain mental well-being during difficult times.

In addition to these programs, the Kulpa Foundation furthered its mission with the Kulpa Health Innovations Scholarship. The inaugural recipient, Arpita Chowdhury, was chosen for her dedication to improving healthcare access in underserved communities. Arpita’s passion for healthcare innovation and commitment to making a difference in the lives of marginalized populations made her an ideal award recipient.

As 2024 comes to a close, the Kulpa Foundation remains dedicated to alleviating financial burdens for students and families facing adversity. “We are proud to have supported so many incredible individuals this year,” said Jason Kulpa, co-founder of the foundation. “Our scholarship programs reflect the resilience and determination of the students we help, and we look forward to continuing our mission to empower individuals to achieve their dreams.”

