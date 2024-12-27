Eco-certified plywood products

Kim Gia Plywood Expands Warehouse Network to Both East and West Coasts of the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Gia Plywood , a leading plywood manufacturer with over 16 years of experience, is pleased to announce the expansion of its warehouse network to both the East and West Coasts of the United States. This strategic move aims to better serve customers nationwide by reducing delivery times and increasing the accessibility of high-quality plywood products.A Commitment to Excellence and AccessibilitySince its establishment in 2008, Kim Gia Plywood has been a trusted name in the plywood and construction materials industry. Known for its vertical integration and advanced manufacturing processes, Kim Gia Plywood consistently delivers premium wood products to meet diverse industry needs.The expansion of the warehouse network represents Kim Gia’s dedication to providing exceptional service to its U.S. customers. By positioning warehouses on both coasts, the company can ensure faster shipping, greater inventory availability, and enhanced customer satisfaction.“Our new warehouse facilities on the East and West Coasts underscore our commitment to meeting the demands of our growing customer base,” said a spokesperson for Kim Gia Plywood. “This expansion allows us to deliver our eco-certified , premium-quality plywood more efficiently, helping our partners succeed in their projects.”Why Choose Kim Gia Plywood?Kim Gia Plywood has earned a reputation as a leader in the plywood industry thanks to its advanced manufacturing techniques, eco-certifications, and commitment to quality. Highlights of the company’s approach include:Eco-Certified Materials: All wood materials, domestic or imported, are 100% FSC-certified, ensuring sustainability and guaranteed origins.Advanced Manufacturing: Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, Kim Gia’s production process includes precise veneer composing, optimized gluing, and rigorous triple inspections to ensure flawless panels.Customizable Solutions: Offering surface coatings tailored to specific purposes, including melamine, laminate, and hardwood veneer, to meet diverse client needs.A Proven Track Record of ExcellenceKim Gia Plywood’s growth has been fueled by its dedication to innovation and quality. In 2017, the company invested in one of the most modern plywood manufacturing plants in Northern Vietnam, spanning 50,000 square meters. This facility enables Kim Gia to produce industry-leading plywood panels that cater to both construction and commercial markets.“Our ability to control every step of the manufacturing process allows us to deliver unparalleled quality and reliability,” the spokesperson added. “This expansion is just one more way we’re investing in the success of our clients.”Expanding to Meet Market DemandThe decision to establish warehouse facilities on both coasts reflects Kim Gia Plywood’s commitment to adapting to market needs. The move ensures that contractors, distributors, and end-users across the United States have streamlined access to the company’s diverse plywood offerings.About Kim Gia PlywoodKim Gia Production and Trading Joint Stock Company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of plywood products. Founded in 2008, the company has grown into one of Vietnam’s most trusted names in the timber and construction materials sectors. With a vertically integrated production model and a focus on sustainability, Kim Gia Plywood delivers high-quality, eco-certified products to clients around the world.Contact InformationFor inquiries or to learn more about Kim Gia Plywood’s products and services, please contact:Kim Gia Plywood: Expanding Horizons, Delivering Excellence.

