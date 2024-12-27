Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global RTD Tea Market size was valued at $29.66 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $38.96 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.Rise in per capita income, health benefits associated with tea, and introduction of new flavors in tea industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the global ready-to-drink tea market in the future.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07173 Tea is one of the most consumed nonalcoholic beverages for refreshment in the world. RTD tea refers to ready-to-drink tea, which is made available in various flavors in the market. The two prominent types of tea include black tea, widely consumed in western nations, and green tea, common in Asian countries. Tea care & husbandry management comprises proper site selection and several carefully maintained steps, which include permanent source of water, proper shelter, free draining soil with pH ranging from 5 to 5.8 and stringent regulations toward the amount of pesticides sprayed on plantations.The global ready-to-drink tea market growth is driven by the health benefits associated with consuming tea and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, change in taste preferences of consumers, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in RTD tea. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and rise in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Moreover, unpredictable anomaly such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect the market growth.On the contrary, rise in RTD tea demand from health-conscious young population and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global ready-to-drink tea market during the forecast period.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07173 Region wise, North America was the prominent region in 2019, garnering maximum share in ready-to-drink tea market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channel to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase their products awareness. In addition, surge in penetration of organic RTD tea among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.The key players profiled in ready-to-drink tea market include are Suntory Holdings, Nestle S.A, Unilever NV, The Coca Cola Company, Starbucks Corporation, the Republic of Tea, Tata Global Beverages, Danone S.A., Snapple Beverage Corp.(Keurig Dr Pepper), and Harney & Sons Fine Teas. These players are introducing new RTD products in the market to increase the customer base and product sale. For instance, in March 2020, PepsiCo's joint Lipton venture with Unilever developed two RTD green tea flavors, watermelon and white peach.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07173 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

