Snack Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Savory Snack Packaging | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany's snack food packaging market is set to grow at a 3.6% rate, driven by a rising trend of health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious snacks. The country's evolving health-oriented culture emphasizes catering to the increasing demand for healthy and nutrition-rich snack options, presenting lucrative opportunities for the packaging sector.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global snack food packaging industry is set to experience substantial growth, with its size projected to expand from USD 19.5 billion in 2025 to USD 28.5 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The industry generated USD 18.0 billion in revenue in 2024, underlining its rapid and consistent expansion.

A key factor fueling this growth is the increasing demand for specialized packaging for savory snacks. This segment, which includes chips, pretzels, and popcorn, is poised to dominate the food type category, accounting for over 45% of the industry share through 2035. The need to preserve the texture, flavor, and crispiness of these snacks drives the reliance on innovative packaging solutions designed to protect products from moisture and air exposure, which can compromise their quality.

The robust growth of the snack food packaging industry reflects a rising consumer preference for convenience foods and the evolving expectations of packaging durability, functionality, and design. Manufacturers are prioritizing advancements in material science and technology to meet the demands of both consumers and producers in this competitive industry.

Understanding the Snack Food Packaging Market

The Snack Food Packaging Industry refers to the industry segment that involves the production, design, and distribution of packaging solutions specifically tailored for snack foods. This includes packaging for items like chips, crackers, nuts, popcorn, candy, granola bars, and other ready-to-eat snacks.

"The snack food packaging industry is evolving rapidly, driven by consumer demand for convenience, sustainability, and innovative designs. Brands are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly materials and smart packaging solutions to stand out. With the growth of on-the-go snacking and changing consumer preferences, the future of snack food packaging looks both dynamic and sustainable," says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From The Snack Food Packaging Market:

The global snack food packaging industry grew at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2024.

By 2024, the industry value of snack food packaging is projected to reach USD 18.0 billion.

In the USA, the snack food packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for healthy and nutrition-rich snacks is driving growth in Germany's snack food packaging industry, projected to rise at 3.6%.

Flexible packaging will dominate the industry, expected to hold 78.9% of the industry share by 2035.

Plastic is anticipated to lead the materials segment, accounting for 53.4% of the industry share by 2035.





Challenges Faced by the Food Packaging Market

Sustainability Concerns: As consumers and regulators demand more environmentally friendly solutions, the food packaging industry faces pressure to reduce plastic use, increase recyclability, and use renewable or biodegradable materials. Balancing sustainability with cost-effectiveness and functionality remains a significant challenge .

As consumers and regulators demand more environmentally friendly solutions, the food packaging industry faces pressure to reduce plastic use, increase recyclability, and use renewable or biodegradable materials. Balancing sustainability with cost-effectiveness and functionality remains a significant challenge Regulatory Compliance: Food packaging must comply with stringent safety and regulatory standards across different regions. These regulations cover material safety, labeling, and food safety protocols, making it difficult for companies to keep up with constantly changing laws and ensure global compliance .

Food packaging must comply with stringent safety and regulatory standards across different regions. These regulations cover material safety, labeling, and food safety protocols, making it difficult for companies to keep up with constantly changing laws and ensure global compliance Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain issues, including shortages of raw materials and transportation delays, have affected the availability and cost of packaging materials. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these disruptions, and the industry continues to struggle with fluctuating costs and delays .

Global supply chain issues, including shortages of raw materials and transportation delays, have affected the availability and cost of packaging materials. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these disruptions, and the industry continues to struggle with fluctuating costs and delays Consumer Demand for Convenience: With the increasing demand for on-the-go meals and convenience packaging, manufacturers must design packaging that meets these needs while maintaining product integrity. This requires innovation in portion control, tamper-evident seals, and easy-to-open designs, all while keeping costs low .

With the increasing demand for on-the-go meals and convenience packaging, manufacturers must design packaging that meets these needs while maintaining product integrity. This requires innovation in portion control, tamper-evident seals, and easy-to-open designs, all while keeping costs low Food Safety and Freshness: Packaging plays a critical role in preserving food quality, preventing contamination, and extending shelf life. Developing packaging that effectively protects against external factors such as moisture, air, and temperature while being cost-effective and minimally wasteful is a persistent challenge in the food packaging industry.



Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the snack food packaging sector are creating and bringing new items to the industry. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Developments in the Snack Food Packaging Market

In November 2024, Winpak Ltd. patterned with NOVA Circular Solutions LLC, a business unit of NOVA Chemicals, to procure post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) under the under the brand name SYNDIGO™.

In February 2024, Amcor plc collaborated with Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, and Cheer Pack North America, a leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging, to launch the first all-polyethylene (PE) spouted pouch.

In April 2024, Sealed Air Corp and Ossid entered into a strategic partnership to offer new sustainable tray overwrapping total solution.



Key Players in the Snack Food Packaging Market

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit WestRock plc

Bemis

Mondi plc

American Packaging

C-P Flexible Packaging

Winpak Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles

Epac Flexibles Packaging

Swiss Pack Private Limited

Bryce Corporation

Duropack Limited

Graham Packaging

Snack food Packaging Industry Segmentation

By Grade:

In terms of material, the snack food packaging market is divided into plastic, paper/paperboard, metal and glass. Plastic further include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), bioplastics and other plastics.

By Food Type:

In terms of food type, the snack food packaging market consists of bakery snacks, confectionary snacks, savoury snacks, dairy-based snacks, frozen snacks, health and nutritional snacks and others. Bakery snacks includes cookies, crackers and pastries. Confectionary snacks includes chocolates, candies and gummies. Savoury snacks includes Chips and Crisps, Popcorn, Pretzels, Nuts and Seeds. Dairy-based snacks includes yoghurt and cheese snacks. Frozen snacks includes ice cream bars and frozen appetizers. Health and nutritional snacks includes protein bars, granola bars and fried fruits. Other include ready-to-eat meals.

By Packaging Formats:

Several packaging types in the snack food packaging market include flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging is further sub-categorized into pouches, bags, wrapper and sachets. And rigid packaging includes boxes, trays, tins and cans and jars.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are covered.





Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in industry research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Industry and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Snack-Verpackungen wird voraussichtlich ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen, wobei seine Größe voraussichtlich von 19,5 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025 auf 28,5 Mrd. USD bis 2035 steigen wird, bei einer stetigen CAGR von 4,3 % im Prognosezeitraum. Der Markt erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2024 einen Umsatz von 18,0 Milliarden US-Dollar, was seine schnelle und konsequente Expansion unterstreicht.

Ein Schlüsselfaktor für dieses Wachstum ist die steigende Nachfrage nach Spezialverpackungen für herzhafte Snacks. Dieses Segment, zu dem Chips, Brezeln und Popcorn gehören, ist bereit, die Kategorie der Lebensmittel zu dominieren und bis 2035 einen Marktanteil von über 45 % zu erreichen. Die Notwendigkeit, die Textur, den Geschmack und die Knusprigkeit dieser Snacks zu erhalten, führt dazu, dass man sich auf innovative Verpackungslösungen verlässt, die darauf ausgelegt sind, Produkte vor Feuchtigkeit und Luft zu schützen, die ihre Qualität beeinträchtigen können.

Das robuste Wachstum des Marktes für Snack-Verpackungen spiegelt eine steigende Präferenz der Verbraucher für Fertiggerichte und die sich entwickelnden Erwartungen an Haltbarkeit, Funktionalität und Design von Verpackungen wider. Die Hersteller priorisieren Fortschritte in der Materialwissenschaft und -technologie, um die Anforderungen sowohl der Verbraucher als auch der Produzenten in dieser wettbewerbsintensiven Branche zu erfüllen.

Den Markt für Snack-Verpackungen verstehen

Der Markt für Snack-Lebensmittelverpackungen bezieht sich auf das Industriesegment, das die Herstellung, das Design und den Vertrieb von Verpackungslösungen umfasst, die speziell auf Snacks zugeschnitten sind. Dazu gehören Verpackungen für Artikel wie Chips, Cracker, Nüsse, Popcorn, Süßigkeiten, Müsliriegel und andere verzehrfertige Snacks.

"Der Markt für Snack-Verpackungen entwickelt sich rasant, angetrieben von der Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Bequemlichkeit, Nachhaltigkeit und innovativem Design. Marken konzentrieren sich zunehmend auf umweltfreundliche Materialien und intelligente Verpackungslösungen, um sich von der Masse abzuheben. Mit dem Wachstum von Snacks für unterwegs und den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen sieht die Zukunft der Snack-Verpackungen sowohl dynamisch als auch nachhaltig aus." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Snack-Lebensmittelverpackungen:

Der weltweite Markt für Snack-Verpackungen wuchs von 2020 bis 2024 mit einer CAGR von 3,6 %.

Bis 2024 wird der Marktwert von Snack-Food-Verpackungen voraussichtlich 18,0 Mrd. USD erreichen.

In den USA wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Snack-Verpackungen im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 3,2 % wachsen wird.

Die Nachfrage nach gesunden und nährstoffreichen Snacks treibt das Wachstum des deutschen Marktes für Snack-Verpackungen an, der voraussichtlich um 3,6 % steigen wird.

Flexible Verpackungen werden den Markt dominieren und bis 2035 voraussichtlich 78,9 % des Marktanteils halten.

Es wird erwartet, dass Kunststoff mit einem Marktanteil von 53,4 % bis 2035 das Materialsegment anführen wird.

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Lebensmittelverpackungen

Bedenken hinsichtlich der Nachhaltigkeit: Da Verbraucher und Regulierungsbehörden umweltfreundlichere Lösungen fordern, steht die Lebensmittelverpackungsindustrie unter dem Druck, den Kunststoffverbrauch zu reduzieren, die Recyclingfähigkeit zu erhöhen und erneuerbare oder biologisch abbaubare Materialien zu verwenden. Nachhaltigkeit mit Wirtschaftlichkeit und Funktionalität in Einklang zu bringen, bleibt eine große Herausforderung .

Da Verbraucher und Regulierungsbehörden umweltfreundlichere Lösungen fordern, steht die Lebensmittelverpackungsindustrie unter dem Druck, den Kunststoffverbrauch zu reduzieren, die Recyclingfähigkeit zu erhöhen und erneuerbare oder biologisch abbaubare Materialien zu verwenden. Nachhaltigkeit mit Wirtschaftlichkeit und Funktionalität in Einklang zu bringen, bleibt eine große Herausforderung Einhaltung: Lebensmittelverpackungen müssen in verschiedenen Regionen strengen Sicherheits- und Regulierungsstandards entsprechen. Diese Vorschriften betreffen Materialsicherheits-, Kennzeichnungs- und Lebensmittelsicherheitsprotokolle, was es für Unternehmen schwierig macht, mit den sich ständig ändernden Gesetzen Schritt zu halten und die globale Einhaltung sicherzustellen .

Lebensmittelverpackungen müssen in verschiedenen Regionen strengen Sicherheits- und Regulierungsstandards entsprechen. Diese Vorschriften betreffen Materialsicherheits-, Kennzeichnungs- und Lebensmittelsicherheitsprotokolle, was es für Unternehmen schwierig macht, mit den sich ständig ändernden Gesetzen Schritt zu halten und die globale Einhaltung sicherzustellen Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette: Probleme in der globalen Lieferkette, einschließlich Rohstoffknappheit und Transportverzögerungen, haben sich auf die Verfügbarkeit und die Kosten von Verpackungsmaterialien ausgewirkt. Die COVID-19-Pandemie hat diese Störungen noch verschärft, und der Markt hat weiterhin mit schwankenden Kosten und Verzögerungen zu kämpfen .

Probleme in der globalen Lieferkette, einschließlich Rohstoffknappheit und Transportverzögerungen, haben sich auf die Verfügbarkeit und die Kosten von Verpackungsmaterialien ausgewirkt. Die COVID-19-Pandemie hat diese Störungen noch verschärft, und der Markt hat weiterhin mit schwankenden Kosten und Verzögerungen zu kämpfen Die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Bequemlichkeit: Angesichts der steigenden Nachfrage nach Mahlzeiten und Convenience-Verpackungen für unterwegs müssen Hersteller Verpackungen entwickeln, die diesen Anforderungen gerecht werden und gleichzeitig die Produktintegrität gewährleisten. Dies erfordert Innovationen bei der Portionskontrolle, manipulationssicheren Siegeln und leicht zu öffnenden Designs bei gleichzeitig niedrigen Kosten .

Angesichts der steigenden Nachfrage nach Mahlzeiten und Convenience-Verpackungen für unterwegs müssen Hersteller Verpackungen entwickeln, die diesen Anforderungen gerecht werden und gleichzeitig die Produktintegrität gewährleisten. Dies erfordert Innovationen bei der Portionskontrolle, manipulationssicheren Siegeln und leicht zu öffnenden Designs bei gleichzeitig niedrigen Kosten Lebensmittelsicherheit und Frische: Verpackungen spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Erhaltung der Lebensmittelqualität, der Vermeidung von Kontaminationen und der Verlängerung der Haltbarkeit. Die Entwicklung von Verpackungen, die effektiv vor äußeren Einflüssen wie Feuchtigkeit, Luft und Temperatur schützen und gleichzeitig kostengünstig und minimal verschwenderisch sind, ist eine anhaltende Herausforderung auf dem Markt für Lebensmittelverpackungen.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Akteure im Bereich der Snack-Food-Verpackungen entwickeln und bringen neue Artikel auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Verpackungen für Snacks

Im November 2024 hat sich Winpak Ltd. mit NOVA Circular Solutions LLC, einer Geschäftseinheit von NOVA Chemicals, zusammengetan, um Post-Consumer-Recycling-Polyethylen (rPE) unter dem Markennamen SYNDIGO™ zu beschaffen.

Im Februar 2024 arbeitete Amcor plc mit Stonyfield Organic, dem führenden Hersteller von Bio-Joghurt des Landes, und Cheer Pack North America, einem führenden Hersteller von Beutelverpackungen mit Ausguss, zusammen, um den ersten vollständig aus Polyethylen (PE) gefertigten Beutel auf den Markt zu bringen.

Im April 2024 gingen Sealed Air Corp und Ossid eine strategische Partnerschaft ein, um eine neue nachhaltige Gesamtlösung für die Schalenverpackung anzubieten.



Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Snack-Verpackungen

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Unternehmen

Smurfit WestRock plc

Bemis

Mondi AG

Amerikanische Verpackung

C-P Flexible Verpackungen

Winpak GmbH

Constantia Flexibles

Epac Flexibles Packaging

Swiss Pack Private Limited

Bryce Corporation

Duropack Limitiert

Graham-Verpackung

Marktsegmentierung für Snack-Verpackungen

Nach Klasse:

In Bezug auf das Material wird der Markt für Snack-Verpackungen in Kunststoff, Papier/Pappe, Metall und Glas unterteilt. Zu den Kunststoffen gehören ferner Polyethylen (PE), Polypropylen (PP), Polyethylenterephthalat (PET), Biokunststoffe und andere Kunststoffe.

Nach Lebensmitteltyp:

In Bezug auf die Lebensmittelart besteht der Markt für Snack-Verpackungen aus Backsnacks, Süßwarensnacks, herzhaften Snacks, Snacks auf Milchbasis, gefrorenen Snacks, Gesundheits- und Ernährungssnacks und anderen. Zu den Snacks im Gebäck gehören Kekse, Cracker und Gebäck. Zu den Süßwarensnacks gehören Pralinen, Süßigkeiten und Gummibärchen. Zu den herzhaften Snacks gehören Chips und Chips, Popcorn, Brezeln, Nüsse und Samen. Zu den Snacks auf Milchbasis gehören Joghurt- und Käsesnacks. Frozen Snacks umfasst Eisriegel und gefrorene Vorspeisen. Zu den Gesundheits- und Ernährungssnacks gehören Proteinriegel, Müsliriegel und frittierte Früchte. Andere sind verzehrfertige Gerichte.

Nach Verpackungsformaten:

Zu den verschiedenen Verpackungsarten auf dem Markt für Snack-Verpackungen gehören flexible Verpackungen und starre Verpackungen. Die flexiblen Verpackungen werden weiter in Beutel, Beutel, Wrapper und Beutel unterteilt. Zu den starren Verpackungen gehören Schachteln, Schalen, Dosen sowie Dosen und Gläser.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder wie Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika werden abgedeckt.

