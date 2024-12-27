Bitget Wallet First to Launch Solana Limit Orders, Automating Memecoin Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched the Solana limit order feature, a key advancement in automated wallet trading. As the first wallet to offer this feature, Bitget Wallet is addressing a common pain point for Solana traders—missed opportunities and market volatility. The new feature allows users to set limit orders for buying or selling assets, automating transactions and enabling trades at their desired price levels without the need to constantly monitor the market.

The Solana limit order feature is powered by Jupiter, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator based on the Solana blockchain. Jupiter aggregates liquidity across various DEXs to provide the best possible trading prices and liquidity to users. With this integration, Bitget Wallet users can set a desired price and profit margin for their trades, and the system will automatically execute the transaction when the market price reaches the specified level. This functionality eliminates the need for users to track market movements in real-time, making it easier to execute trades at optimal conditions.

This new feature marks a significant step forward in wallet automation, enhancing Bitget Wallet's leadership in the space. By allowing users to set limit orders and customize trade parameters like order expiration times and cancellation options, it provides more control over trading activities. With the addition of Solana, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its multi-chain support, having previously introduced similar features for Ethereum and Base, further extending its capabilities in wallet-based trading.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented, "The launch of Solana limit orders is just the beginning of our vision to transform wallet trading. By enabling users to set price targets, we address the challenges posed by rapid market fluctuations and emotional decision-making. This feature ensures that users remain in control of their trades and onchain assets, making crypto trading more efficient and less stressful. As we continue expanding our multichain support, Bitget Wallet aims to set the standard for the future of wallet-based trading, empowering users to navigate the cryptocurrency landscape with confidence."

