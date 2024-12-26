Submit Release
GROUPIRA Launches Cutting-Edge Platform to Transform IRA Rollovers with Microsoft Azure

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPIRA®, INC. (GROUPIRA®), a leader in financial technology innovation, proudly announces the launch of GROUPIRA® 5.0, a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize individual retirement account (IRA) rollovers for its channel partners. By leveraging advanced technologies such as Microsoft Azure, FIS Relius, LexisNexis, Plaid, DocuSign, and Veratad, GROUPIRA® 5.0 enhances efficiency, accuracy, and automation in the rollover process.

In addition to this milestone, GROUPIRA® is developing a customized online account origination solution tailored for external retirement plan advisers. This new solution will streamline the onboarding process, enabling advisers to seamlessly integrate their unique point-of-sale documentation and account management forms for Member Clients.

Yannis Koumantaros, Co-Founder and President of GROUPIRA®, highlighted the evolution of the platform: “From streamlining rollover claims with GROUPIRA® 3.0 to simplifying automatic enrollments with GROUPIRA® 4.0, each iteration of our platform has been about innovation and efficiency. With GROUPIRA® 5.0, we’re giving valuable time back to our channel partners by automating data transfers using advanced tools with Microsoft Azure leveraging APIs and Secure File Transfer Protocols (SFTPs). These technologies work together to move data securely and seamlessly.”

Petros Koumantaros, Co-Founder and Chairperson of GROUPIRA®, expressed pride in the team's accomplishments: “Our dedicated engineering team continues to deliver on schedule, achieving major development milestones. Looking ahead, GROUPIRA® 6.0 will further enhance automation by merging PDFs for channel partners, allowing us to manage millions of accounts while expanding access to retirement plan solutions nationwide.”

About GROUPIRA®, INC.
GROUPIRA®, Inc. is a pioneering financial technology company committed to bringing the benefits of 401(k) plans to IRA investors. To discover more about GROUPIRA® and its innovative solutions, visit www.groupira.com.

