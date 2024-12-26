Sermonix and Henlius Dose First Chinese Patient in Phase 3 ELAINE-3 Study of Lasofoxifene Plus Abemaciclib in Pre- and Post-Menopausal Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to specifically treat metastatic breast cancers (mBC), today announced that its partner in Asia, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK), dosed its first Chinese patient in the Phase 3 global registrational ELAINE-3 trial.

ELAINE-3 (NCT05696626), the third Evaluation of Lasofoxifene in ESR1 Mutations (ELAINE) trial, is assessing the efficacy of oral lasofoxifene (HLX78 in China) and Eli Lilly and Company’s CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib (Verzenio®) compared to fulvestrant and abemaciclib in 400 pre- and post-menopausal subjects with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation.

ELAINE-3 is currently recruiting subjects in China, the U.S., Canada, Israel, the European Union and other countries and regions.

“The dosing of the first Chinese ELAINE-3 patient marks an important moment for Sermonix and Henlius as we work together to fully explore the potential of oral lasofoxifene in a diverse population,” said Dr. David Portman, Sermonix founder and chief executive officer. “Our goal is to help as many people as possible to better confront breast cancer while maintaining their quality of life. This is another key step in that process.”

Oral lasofoxifene is an investigational novel targeted endocrine therapy in clinical development that has demonstrated robust target engagement as an ESR1 antagonist in the breast, particularly in the presence of ESR1 mutations.

In two completed Phase 2 clinical studies (ELAINE-1 and ELAINE-2), lasofoxifene demonstrated anti-tumor activity against tumors with ESR1 mutations as a monotherapy and in combination with abemaciclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Lasofoxifene’s bioavailability and potent activity in mutations of the estrogen receptor, in addition to its potential to improve sexual and urogenital health with a well-tolerated profile, could hold promise for patients who have acquired endocrine resistance due to ESR1 mutations, and, if approved, play a critical role in the precision medicine treatment of advanced ER+ breast cancer.

To learn more about the ELAINE trials, visit DiscoverElaine.com.

About Lasofoxifene

Lasofoxifene is an investigational novel endocrine therapy in clinical development which has demonstrated robust target engagement as an ESR1 antagonist in the breast, particularly in the presence of ESR1 mutations. Lasofoxifene has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as monotherapy and in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor in Phase 2 studies and has unique tissue selectivity distinguishing it from other current and investigational endocrine therapies, with beneficial effects seen on vagina and bone in previous clinical studies. Lasofoxifene, which Sermonix licensed globally from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., has been studied in previous comprehensive Phase 1-3 non-oncology clinical trials in more than 15,000 postmenopausal women worldwide. Lasofoxifene’s bioavailability and activity in mutations of the estrogen receptor could potentially hold promise for patients who have acquired endocrine resistance due to ESR1 mutations, a common finding in the metastatic setting and an area of high unmet medical need. Lasofoxifene’s novel activity in ESR1 mutations was discovered at Duke University and Sermonix has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product in this area. Lasofoxifene, a novel targeted and tissue selective oral endocrine therapy, could, if approved, play a critical role in the precision medicine treatment of advanced ER+ breast cancer.

About Sermonix

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and is currently undertaking a Phase 3 clinical study of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug. The Sermonix management team, led by founder Dr. David Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development, regulatory and commercialization processes. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, has many decades of experience at AstraZeneca in the breast cancer drug development arena. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, is recognized for his expertise in nuclear receptor biology. Miriam Portman, M.D., is co-founder and chief operating officer, with expertise in clinical trial conduct and patient recruitment. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., chief strategy and development officer, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D., vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at SermonixPharma.com. To learn more about the ELAINE studies, visit DiscoverElaine.com.

Sermonix Contact:

Elizabeth Attias, Sc.D.

Chief Strategy and Development Officer

EAttias@sermonixpharma.com

(973) 723-7832

