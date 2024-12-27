Clumsy Films Expands Wedding Videography Services Across Australia
Based in Tasmania and available for travel worldwide, Clumsy Films specializes in wedding cinematography, story-driven films, and commercial videography,
Capturing Love Stories Across Australia
Founded in Hobart, Tasmania, by experienced videographer Son Tran, Clumsy Films specializes in crafting bespoke wedding films that capture raw emotions and unforgettable moments. With over a decade of experience in the field, Tran brings a unique blend of creativity and professionalism to every project.
“Our expansion marks an exciting chapter for Clumsy Films,” said Son Tran, Founder of Clumsy Films. “Love stories are universal, and we’re thrilled to bring our passion for storytelling to couples across Australia. Every wedding is unique, and we are committed to preserving those moments with authenticity and artistry.”
A Reputation Built on Excellence
Clumsy Films has garnered acclaim for its ability to create deeply personal wedding films that resonate with clients. Known for its exceptional customer service and collaborative approach, the studio works closely with couples to ensure their vision is brought to life.
One recent client shared:
“Son and his team made our wedding day even more special by capturing every meaningful moment. The video they created is something we’ll treasure forever. They were professional, kind, and went above and beyond to ensure every detail was perfect.”
Services Tailored to Every Couple
Clumsy Films offers a range of videography services, including:
Wedding Cinematography: Capturing every moment with cinematic quality, from intimate elopements to large celebrations.
Storytelling Films: Highlighting personal stories with emotional and artistic narratives.
Commercial Videography: Professional productions tailored to showcase brands and businesses.
With its expansion, Clumsy Films aims to bring its expertise to new locations, including urban cityscapes, coastal destinations, and regional retreats, ensuring couples across Australia can access high-quality videography for their special day.
About Clumsy Films
Clumsy Films was founded by Son Tran, a professional wedding videographer originally from Vietnam and now based in South Hobart, Tasmania. With a passion for storytelling, Clumsy Films creates heartfelt, timeless films that transport clients back to their most cherished moments. The studio’s commitment to authenticity and creativity has made it a trusted name in wedding cinematography.
