My Guardian Celebrates Annual Dinner 2024, Honouring Compassion and Innovation in Care

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Guardian , a leader in aged and disability care, hosted their Annual Dinner 2024 at Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf on 23rd December. The evening showcased the transformative power of compassion, dedication, and innovation in uplifting lives.The event brought together over 150 influential figures from Australia's health and business sectors.Distinguished guests included His Excellency Charbel Macaron, Consul-General of Lebanon in NSW; His Eminence Bishop Basilios Kodseie among others.The Most Reverend Robert Rabbat praised My Guardian’s efforts to uphold tradition, dignity, and community, while the Hon. John Ajaka expressed deep gratitude to the distinguished guests and My Guardian staff for their steadfast support. John also commended founders Jad and Diala Haber for their unwavering dedication to bettering lives.Celebrating Vision and Innovation CEO Jad Haber shared the heartfelt origins of My Guardian, inspired by a simple act of kindness. He highlighted the joy of building a company dedicated to empowering society’s most vulnerable. In a moving tribute, Jad acknowledged his brother, Dr George Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic, as a role model and thanked him for his support.Dr George Pascal Haber spoke about advancements in AI and robotic surgery, emphasising their transformative impact on healthcare. He also lauded My Guardian's team for their competence and compassion.A premiere of the My Guardian Foundation’s video documented their recent humanitarian mission to the Philippines, showcasing the founders’ commitment to understanding and addressing the struggles of impoverished communities.Looking AheadAs 2025 approaches, My Guardian Group remains steadfast in empowering individuals with dignity and independence, driving meaningful impact across Australia and beyond.---Media Contact:Marketing DepartmentMy Guardianmarketing@myguardian.com.au02 9336 7555

