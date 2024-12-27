Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Alameda County, Governor Newsom to make announcement on public safety

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement related to public safety.

WHEN: Friday, December 27 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Alameda County, CA

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP through the Governor’s Office Google Form no later than 7:30 a.m., December 27. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

