Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,236 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Issues Recall Alert For Alcon Laboratories Systane Brand Lubricant Eye Drops Due to Fungal Contamination

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

 

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

DOH ISSUES RECALL ALERT FOR ALCON LABORATORIES SYSTANE BRAND LUBRICANT EYE DROPS
DUE TO FUNGAL CONTAMINATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 26, 2024                                                                                                    24-158

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Alcon Laboratories for its Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF Single Vials On-the-Go (25 count) because of potential fungal contamination. The recall is limited to lot number 10101, which was sold throughout the U.S., including retailers in Hawai‘i. The FDB is working with local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

Fungal contamination of an ophthalmic product is known to potentially cause eye infections. If an infection occurs, it may threaten vision and in very rare cases, may be potentially life-threatening in immunocompromised patients. Consumers should contact their health care provider if they are experiencing, or have experienced, any problems that may be related to using this product. To date there have been no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The DOH FDB advises consumers to verify if they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. The lot number and expiration date can be found printed on the bottom of the product packaging and is also stamped on each single-use vial. Consumers may return the recalled product to its place of purchase for a replacement or refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Alcon Laboratories at 1-800-241-5999 (between 3:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. HST, Monday to Friday).

The product information is listed below:

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4407

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

News Release – DOH Issues Recall Alert For Alcon Laboratories Systane Brand Lubricant Eye Drops Due to Fungal Contamination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more