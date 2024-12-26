STN: 125796
Proper Name: Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine
Tradename: MRESVIA
Manufacturer: ModernaTX, Inc.
Indication:

  • Active immunization for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 60 years of age and older.

Product Information

  • Package Insert - MRESVIA
  • Demographic Subgroup Information – Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine (MRESVIA)
    Refer to Section 1.1 of the Clinical Review Memo for information about participation in the clinical trials and any analysis of demographic subgroup outcomes that is notable.

Supporting Documents