MSP Lenardtown Weekly Press Release 12/26/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 26, 2024
On 12/22/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler and Tpr Abdel Wahab conducted a welfare check at the Shell Gas Station, located at 22141 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for an individual who was passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Melissa Anne Dudley, 45 of La Plata, MD was arrested for driving under the influence. Suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia was observed in plain view in the vehicle. While conducting the investigation, one of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Michael Lawrence Nelson, 42 of Lexington Park, MD fled on foot but was apprehended by Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest of Nelson revealed suspected cocaine, brass knuckles and a folding knife. The other two individuals were identified as Thomas Edward Dalton, 38 of Hughesville, MD and Tabitha Marie Wilson, 30 of Lusby, MD, who initially provided a false name. Wilson was found to have an active warrant through the Calvert County for Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics. All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Dudley was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also issued traffic citations for driving under the influence. Nelson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Dangerous Weapon-Concealed and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order. Dalton was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Wilson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and False Statement to Peace Officer.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 12/13/2024, Sierra Diane Brown, 27 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
- On 12/15/2024, Detrick Lamont Johnson, 28 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 12/19/2024, Jennifer Michell Vermaak, 36 of Bryans Road, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell
- On 12/20/2024, Javarus McWilliams Swales, 37 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr McLean
- On 12/20/2024, Sean Michael Vannoy, 44 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender
- On 12/20/2024, Jorge Luis Alamo Guzman, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell
- On 12/21/2024, Amira Leshon Johnson, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler
- On 12/22/2024, Melissa Anne Dudley, 45 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 12/23/2024, Dawn Letts, 50 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
- On 12/24/2025, Arturo Moreno Perez, 47 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores
- On 12/25/2024, Crystal Lynn Wilkinson, 44 of Dundalk, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 12/6/2024, Tina Marie Fugatt, 36 of Huntingtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 12/11/2024, Erik Andrew Bennett, 20 of St Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr Hughes for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 12/13/2024, Charles Henry Thomas, 60 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 12/14/2024, Johnathan Mark Haggans, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
- On 12/18/2024, Thomas Sebastian Gough, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 12/19/2024, Kaimrhon Emmanuel Bonaventure, 25 of Douglas, GA was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Burglary – Third Degree, Burglary – Fourth Degree, Violation of a Protective Order x3, and Harassment: A Course of Conduct
- On 12/19/2024, John Francis Biscoe, 50 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr McLean for Rifle/Shotgun – Possession with Felony Conviction x3 and Illegal Possession of Ammunition
- On 12/19/2024, Adam Carroll Hill, 51 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 12/23/2024, Stephen Paul Leresche, 67 of Fredericksburg, VA was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov