MSP Lenardtown Weekly Press Release 12/26/2024

December 26, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 26, 2024

On 12/22/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler and Tpr Abdel Wahab conducted a welfare check at the Shell Gas Station, located at 22141 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for an individual who was passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Melissa Anne Dudley, 45 of La Plata, MD was arrested for driving under the influence. Suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia was observed in plain view in the vehicle. While conducting the investigation, one of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Michael Lawrence Nelson, 42 of Lexington Park, MD fled on foot but was apprehended by Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest of Nelson revealed suspected cocaine, brass knuckles and a folding knife. The other two individuals were identified as Thomas Edward Dalton, 38 of Hughesville, MD and Tabitha Marie Wilson, 30 of Lusby, MD, who initially provided a false name. Wilson was found to have an active warrant through the Calvert County for Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics. All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Dudley was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also issued traffic citations for driving under the influence. Nelson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Dangerous Weapon-Concealed and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order. Dalton was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Wilson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and False Statement to Peace Officer.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 12/13/2024, Sierra Diane Brown, 27 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 12/15/2024, Detrick Lamont Johnson, 28 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 12/19/2024, Jennifer Michell Vermaak , 36 of Bryans Road, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell

On 12/20/2024, Javarus McWilliams Swales, 37 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr McLean

On 12/20/2024, Sean Michael Vannoy, 44 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender

On 12/20/2024, Jorge Luis Alamo Guzman, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell

On 12/21/2024, Amira Leshon Johnson, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 12/22/2024, Melissa Anne Dudley, 45 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 12/23/2024, Dawn Letts, 50 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 12/24/2025, Arturo Moreno Perez, 47 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

On 12/25/2024, Crystal Lynn Wilkinson, 44 of Dundalk, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/6/2024, Tina Marie Fugatt, 36 of Huntingtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/11/2024, Erik Andrew Bennett, 20 of St Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr Hughes for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/13/2024, Charles Henry Thomas, 60 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/14/2024, Johnathan Mark Haggans, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 12/18/2024, Thomas Sebastian Gough, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/19/2024, Kaimrhon Emmanuel Bonaventure, 25 of Douglas, GA was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Burglary – Third Degree, Burglary – Fourth Degree, Violation of a Protective Order x3, and Harassment: A Course of Conduct

On 12/19/2024, John Francis Biscoe, 50 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr McLean for Rifle/Shotgun – Possession with Felony Conviction x3 and Illegal Possession of Ammunition

On 12/19/2024, Adam Carroll Hill, 51 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/23/2024, Stephen Paul Leresche, 67 of Fredericksburg, VA was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

