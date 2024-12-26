U.S. Border Patrol agents intercept cloned delivery service van

U.S. Boder Patrol agents discover a cloned delivery service van transporting nine individuals illegally present in the United States.



CAMPO, Calif., — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Campo station seized a cloned delivery service van and arrested a U.S. citizen transporting nine undocumented individuals.



On Tuesday, December 17, agents observed a white van with delivery service logos approaching Tierra Del Sol Road near Highway 94. The logos and window coverings on the vehicle were inconsistent with those typically seen on an authentic delivery van.

Agents conducted a vehicle stop, approached the van, and observed nine individuals lying on the floor and seats in the rear. While interviewing the individuals, it was determined they did not possess the proper documents to be legally present in the United States. The agent placed the driver and nine passengers under arrest and transported them to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing. The driver is being held pending federal prosecution and the cloned van was seized.

“This is a stark reminder of the great lengths smuggling organizations will take to conduct their illicit activity,” said San Diego Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “San Diego Sector Border Patrol continues to remain vigilant in detecting and dismantling criminal activity in the San Diego area.”

To prevent the smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a strong presence on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.