shopwithcrypto.io Set to Revolutionize Shopping with Cryptocurrency: The Future of Retail is Here

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) - Prepare to redefine your shopping experience! shopwithcrypto.io is launching, providing a seamless and secure platform for purchasing digital gift cards from thousands of global merchants using a wide array of cryptocurrencies. This groundbreaking platform simplifies the process of spending crypto, making it accessible and convenient for everyone.

Unlock the Power of Crypto for Everyday Shopping

Gone are the days of complex conversions and limited crypto spending options. shopwithcrypto.io, powered by ZEUSxPay.io, offers a revolutionary solution. Users can now effortlessly acquire digital gift cards for popular brands across a multitude of categories – from fashion and electronics to dining and entertainment – using over 250 different cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and PYUSD, as well as other prominent tokens and digital currencies such as ZXPAY.

Key Benefits of shopwithcrypto.io:

Seamless Integration with ZEUSxPay.io: Experience lightning-fast and secure transactions through the robust and trusted ZEUSxPay.io payment gateway.

Experience lightning-fast and secure transactions through the robust and trusted ZEUSxPay.io payment gateway. Extensive Cryptocurrency Support: Spend over 250 different cryptocurrencies, offering unparalleled flexibility and convenience.

Spend over 250 different cryptocurrencies, offering unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Thousands of Global Merchants: Access a vast selection of digital gift cards from popular brands worldwide.

Access a vast selection of digital gift cards from popular brands worldwide. Secure and Reliable: Enjoy peace of mind with secure, encrypted transactions.

Enjoy peace of mind with secure, encrypted transactions. Easy-to-Use Interface: Navigate the platform effortlessly with a user-friendly design.

Navigate the platform effortlessly with a user-friendly design. The Future of Shopping: Experience the convenience of shopping with the currencies of tomorrow.

"We are thrilled to introduce shopwithcrypto.io, a platform designed to bridge the gap between the crypto world and everyday retail," said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. "Our recent acquisition of ZEUSxPay.io allows us to provide a truly seamless and secure experience, making it easier than ever for individuals to spend their cryptocurrency on real-word purchases."

Why shopwithcrypto.io?

shopwithcrypto.io isn't just another crypto platform. It's a gateway to real-world spending, making crypto practical and accessible for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or new to the world of digital currency, shopwithcrypto.io empowers you to use your assets in tangible ways. The platform makes using crypto for digital gift cards simple, secure, and the most efficient way to spend your crypto.

About Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS)

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded company developing innovative blockchain and decentralized solutions. The company leverages technology to deliver scalable platforms, empower businesses, and create long-term shareholder value.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.:

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f18bb85c-137a-43b7-9c1c-41db53b33adb

