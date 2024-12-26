BloFin Unveils Top-Tier Performance Upgrades for Seamless and Trusted Trading

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency centralized exchange (CEX), is steadily expanding while remaining dedicated to delivering a secure and stable trading experience for users worldwide. It remains committed to providing an outstanding trading experience and achieving top standards with recent enhancements across core pages on Web, Android, and iOS platforms. In recent updates, these optimizations speed up access to essential trading features while reinforcing system stability—ensuring BloFin can seamlessly support its rapidly growing user base.

Enhanced speed and efficiency on the web platform

BloFin's web platform now offers lightning-fast access to contract and spot trading pages, setting new performance standards within the industry. Essential pages, such as the homepage and login, have been finely optimized, drastically reducing wait times and enabling smooth user interactions. Additionally, WebSocket traffic has been minimized to reduce data usage, supporting efficient, real-time access to market updates. These advancements mean that BloFin users can rely on consistent, high-frequency trading without interruptions.

Fast, responsive access on Android and smoother navigation and stability on iOS

The BloFin Android app now provides faster startup, meaning users can quickly access critical market data and make timely trades—a necessity in the fast-paced crypto market. Additionally, optimizations to the order book and trading interface enable rapid response times with minimal impact on device resources, providing a stable, high-performance experience across a wide range of Android devices. BloFin’s iOS app now launches more seamlessly, allowing users to navigate the platform efficiently. With core page enhancements, BloFin has reduced CPU and memory usage, making the app faster and more stable. These optimizations ensure BloFin’s iOS app remains highly efficient and prepared to handle an expanding user base while maintaining robust performance, providing a consistently smooth and reliable experience.

"At BloFin, our mission is clear: to set the standard in secure, high-performance trading. Through relentless system upgrades and focusing on cutting-edge security, we provide a stable, fast, and reliable experience that traders can trust. We believe in empowering every user with a platform built for confidence and consistency—making BloFin the go-to choice for traders at every level."

— Matt, CEO of BloFin.

BloFin introduces Sub-Accounts and Unified Trading Accounts

BloFin has launched two innovative features—Sub-Accounts on Web and Unified Trading Accounts—to enhance trading efficiency and flexibility. The Sub-Account feature supports up to 10 sub-accounts, each with isolated unified trading and separate API key management. At the same time, the Unified Trading Account combines spot and futures assets into one, allowing direct trading without transfers and enabling futures unrealized PnL to purchase cryptocurrencies.

As the third exchange to achieve this milestone after OKX and Bybit, BloFin reaffirms its commitment to secure, stable, and high-performance trading. These upgrades position BloFin as a trusted platform for new traders and seasoned whales, embodying its mission of being "Where Whales Are Made."

Contact

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

Head of Marketing and Public Relations

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BloFin. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement ares available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ff943e-4381-40a5-9453-3c30ffcc51f3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8200484b-599e-4fbb-bc4e-89e01f22ac0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/559f07c3-f272-49fa-afe7-0a5908d08530

