WalkingPad of KingSmith Fitness Unveils Folding Fitness Breakthroughs at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingSmith® Fitness, a global leader in foldable and smart fitness equipment, is set to showcase its latest WalkingPad ® treadmills and rowers at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, marking a new era of smarter, more space-efficient, and more accessible workout solutions. The theme of this year’s campaign, Folding Fitness at it's Finest, reflects KingSmith’s commitment to breaking down barriers to fitness and inspiring people to embrace it as a lifelong pursuit for better health and well-being.

At CES 2025, visitors will get an exclusive look at KingSmith’s latest foldable, compact, and user-friendly products, seeing firsthand how they seamlessly integrate exercise into daily routines. The exhibit showcases how KingSmith’s innovative solutions can help users not only reach their fitness goals but also make lasting positive changes to their lifestyle—empowering them to take the first steps toward a healthier future and elevate their existing routine a new level.





Folding Fitness: A Journey, A New Beginning

At KingSmith, fitness is viewed as a lifelong journey, not a one-time destination. The focus is on making fitness accessible, easy, and sustainable, empowering individuals to build healthier lifestyles without the pressure of strict goals or drastic overnight changes.

The brand’s Folding Fitness philosophy centers on convenience and adaptability. With sleek, space-saving, and easy-to-use designs, KingSmith products effortlessly integrate exercise into daily life. Whether it's the WalkingPad treadmill that folds and slides neatly under the sofa or the TriFold water rower that collapses into a compact cube, KingSmith’s solutions break down the barriers to fitness, making it possible to stay active even in the busiest schedules or smallest living spaces.

Folding Fitness isn’t about achieving perfection in a single leap—it’s about cultivating consistent habits that lead to lasting, meaningful progress.

Discover the Folding Fitness at CES 2025

At CES 2025, KingSmith’s philosophy comes to life through the Folding Fitness at it's Finest campaign. This interactive experience invites attendees to dive into the world of Folding Fitness with KingSmith’s latest products, while also participating in exciting activities:

Join Angie Alles and Gina Wynn for engaging talks and demonstrations on how to make fitness a sustainable habit. Interactive Experiences: Explore three distinct product demonstration zones, where attendees can interact with KingSmith’s latest equipment and see how they can cater to a variety of fitness needs.

Explore three distinct product demonstration zones, where attendees can interact with KingSmith’s latest equipment and see how they can cater to a variety of fitness needs. Exciting Challenges: Participate in fun games for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including personalized Polaroid photos, branded USB drives, the beloved WalkingPad treadmills, and more.







Breakthrough Technologies at CES 2025

KingSmith continues to lead the way in fitness innovation with new technologies designed to enhance performance, convenience, and user experience. At CES 2025, visitors can experience the following cutting-edge features:

QuickFold Side Handles

Available on the MX16+, X214, and X218 WalkingPad Treadmills, the QuickFold side handles enhancing both safety and ease of use. The innovative design makes home exercise even safer and allows for quick folding and compact storage, making it simple to stow away when not in use.

The Z3 Series WalkingPad Treadmills introduce a 15-degree tilted EasyView display that improves visibility and reduces neck strain. Available in Just Walk, Hybrid (treadmill with a foldable handrail), and Hybrid+ (treadmill with both a foldable handrail and side handles), the Z3 Series is designed for every fitness level, all within a compact, stylish design.

The WM10 Dual Resistance Water Rower combines water and magnetic resistance for a dynamic full-body workout. With 32 adjustable magnetic resistance levels, users can tailor their workout intensity while the TriFold design ensures easy, compact storage, making it an ideal solution for home exercise.



Visit KingSmith at CES 2025

Join KingSmith at Booth D55435 in Hall A at the Venetian Expo from January 7–10, 2025. Explore KingSmith’s groundbreaking products, participate in interactive activities, and discover how Folding Fitness is revolutionizing workouts and helping people lead healthier, more active lives.

About KingSmith Fitness

KingSmith Fitness is a global leader in innovative, space-saving, and user-friendly fitness solutions. A pioneer in foldable fitness technology with its flagship WalkingPad ® treadmill, KingSmith blends cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and unmatched convenience to create products that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

Since 2015, KingSmith has empowered millions around the world to lead healthier, more active lives. With over 1.7 million products sold in more than 80 countries, the brand has earned global recognition, including prestigious awards like Red Dot, iF, and GOOD DESIGN. KingSmith’s commitment to making fitness smarter, easier, and more sustainable has made it a trusted name in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.kingsmith.com .

Media Contact:

Name: Ty Taylor

Email: contact@walkingpad.com

Website: WalkingPad.com

Telephone: 888-292-4009

