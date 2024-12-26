2024 Fabulous Automotive Design Award Unveiled: Green Design of 2024 Fabulous Automotive Design Award Goes to Chery Tiggo 9

New York, NY, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Fabulous Automotive Design Award in 2024, hosted by China Automotive Technology & Research Center Co. Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “CATARC”) and organized by China Auto Information Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CAIT”), aims at fostering research and promotion through selection as well as assisting Chinese automotive brands in entering a new stage of “value ascension” through design to shift from “Made in China” to “Created in China”.

Following the preliminary audition and selection for the 2024 Automotive Design Award, 17 eye-catching participating model design teams that entered the final round provided a detailed introduction to model positioning, aesthetic concept, and design highlights through live car displays. The jurors conducted a comprehensive and elaborate review of those participating models across various dimensions, including styling design, cockpit design, color material, experience design, green design, etc. They engaged in-depth exchanges with representatives of automakers on emerging trends in automobile design, offering numerous valuable suggestions and exploring innovative avenues for development.

With an exceptional green design concept and advanced environmental protection technologies, Chery Tiggo 9 model has been honored with “Green Design” of 2024 Fabulous Automotive Design Award.

Green Cockpit for a Healthy Journey

Chery has made significant strides in health with Tiggo 9, offering a tailor-made comprehensive pure respiratory system. With C-PURE Chery Net Cube green cockpit, Tiggo 9 allows users to experience a tasteless, clean, healthy environment that outperforms industrial standards.

Tiggo 9 is designed with an ecological mindset, ensuring a healthy driving space from materials and parts to complete vehicles. It is equipped with advanced configurations such as AQS interior air quality control system, PM2.5 monitoring, and negative ion air purification. The application of CN95 certified air conditioning filter maintains air fresh and pleasant anytime.

In addition, based on the Mars architecture super hybrid platform, Tiggo 9 employs high-strength steel, aluminum alloy, and polymer materials extensively. This approach reduces the vehicle’s mass to balance safety with elevated performance and safeguard energy saving and environmental protection, guaranteeing energy saving, safety and health protection for drivers and passengers.

High-quality Design with Attention to Detail

Tiggo 9 also excels in terms of model design, featuring a high-quality painting process for the exterior and integrating luxury, eco-friendly materials with exquisite trims for the interior. From the exterior design to the interior layout, the mix of aesthetics and functionality is underlined to produce a comfortable and elegant driving environment. In addition to providing a first-rate pleasant environment, Tiggo 9 provides top-tier driving comfort, superior driving postures, and enjoyable driving experience for users.

Green Design Concept to Lead the Trend

Inspired by nature, Tiggo 9 adopts the design language of “natural aesthetics” to incorporate elements and forms from there into its gorgeous and vibrant appearance. With the bionic design of sleek contours and the striking tiger headlights that mimic the sharpness and grandeur of the “eye of the tiger,” the car is instantly recognizable as one with strong vitality and agility. Its body lines, as smooth as a flowing river, coexist harmoniously with the environment. This authentic design elevates the visual appeal of the exterior and sets a new standard for automotive design. The interior of Tiggo 9 also showcases an exceptional blend of technology and nature to deliver elegance and stylishness.

Meanwhile, Tiggo 9 is devoted to environmental protection and materials recycling, striving for the maximum utilization of resources. This relentless pursuit of green practices not only distinguishes the Tiggo 9 in the market but also positions it as a leader in “green cars,” meeting the direction of industrial development, green travel requirements for modern society, and the demands of customers.

Chery Automobile has long been empowering green travel through technological innovation. Its unique green design concept, superb quality design, and extensive use of environmentally friendly materials have fully demonstrated excellent quality and unique charm of Tiggo 9 as one of Chery Automobile’s flagship SUV models. In the future, as consumer demand for eco-friendly travel increases and technology advances, Chery Tiggo 9 will further occupy an important position in the global automotive market, setting a new benchmark for green mobility.

