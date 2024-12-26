Corporate Housing of Kansas City Announces Strategic Acquisition of S. Burd Corporate Housing

Overland Park, KS, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Housing of Kansas City (CHKC) has announced the strategic acquisition of S. Burd Corporate Housing, a provider in the corporate housing sector for 22 years. This move marks a significant expansion for CHKC, enhancing its portfolio and strengthening its presence in the market.

The recent acquisition by kansas city corporate housing combines S. Burd’s established reputation for quality accommodations with CHKC’s commitment to exceptional customer service and tailored housing solutions. Together, the unified entity aims to provide an enhanced experience for corporate clients and extend its reach to meet the growing demand for flexible, fully-furnished housing options.

CHKC has earned an impressive reputation for its range of luxury furnished pet-friendly apartments that have been expertly designed for professionals, families, and travelers seeking short stays of up to 3 months and, in some cases, extended time periods. Each apartment offers housekeeping upon request, high-speed Wi-Fi, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and key locations near Kansas City’s business hubs and attractions.

“We provide luxury furnished apartments for short-term stays. Each home’s decor is tailored to the local atmosphere. We are happy to accommodate any special requests to make you feel more at home. And, for any pet-lovers, we have several pet-friendly properties available,” said a spokesperson for CHKC.

Some of the corporate housing in Kansas City currently offered by CHKC includes:

Downtown – The Power and Light Building: With The Power and Light District, Kaufman Center for the Performing Arts, and The Sprint Center located nearby and easy access to bars, breweries, and restaurants in this central location, selecting an apartment Downtown offers a walkable, urban neighborhood with plentiful nightlife and live music venues. The apartments have been uniquely custom-designed and fully furnished, complete with linens and housewares, utilities, garage parking, as well as a 42″ TV in the living room and a 32″ TV in the bedroom.

Leawood, Kansas – Residences at Park Place: In the heart of Town Center in Leawood, Residences at Park Place offers an enviable location among top employers, designer boutiques, and diverse dining options that are all within comfortable walking distance. From luxurious, fully furnished apartments with top utilities, WIFI, and designated parking to an accessible clubhouse, sundeck, game, indoor theatre, fitness centers, and saltwater swimming pool, both professionals and families can take advantage of this perfect temporary housing location.

Overland Park, Kansas – The Village at Mission Farms: A more residential, suburban community, The Neighborhood boasts close proximity to Swope Memorial Golf Course, Kansas City Zoo, The Shops at Prairiefire, and access to many of the offices and corporate campuses headquartered in Kansas City. Complete with bespoke designs and premium furnishings, along with cable, garage parking, and leading utilities, the location is ideal for professionals seeking a short-stay apartment.

With a selection of beautifully decorated kansas city furnished apartments equipped with leading amenities and proximity to a range of top sites and attractions, CHKC is committed to helping professionals, families, and travelers feel at home.

CHKC invites individuals searching for premier housing in Kansas City to contact its friendly team to discuss their housing needs or to receive swift answers to any questions by filling out the form provided online today.

About Corporate Housing of Kansas City

Corporate Housing of Kansas City is a leading provider of luxurious, fully furnished apartments designed for comfort and convenience. Each unit features high-speed Wi-Fi, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry and is ideal for professionals, families, and travelers. Catering to short and extended stays, the company’s pet-friendly properties are located near Kansas City’s business hubs and attractions.

