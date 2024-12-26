NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE AWARDS NEARLY $20 MILLION TO 56 COMMUNITIES FOR COMMUNITY PLANNING AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS THROUGH ROUND XIV OF THE REGIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL INITIATIVE

The New York State Department of State today announced nearly $20 million has been awarded to support 56 communities across the State from community planning and development programs through Round XIV of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. The awards will help revitalize and reenergize community waterfronts, transform brownfield and vacant and abandoned industrial sites into viable community assets; and create county, municipal and area plans and zoning ordinances that embrace the principles of Smart Growth through three Department of State programs:

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program—$14.2 million to 21 Communities

Brownfield Opportunity Area Program—$3 million to 15 Communities

Smart Growth Community Planning Program—$2.5 million to 20 communities

Of the 56 awards, 35 (63%) will serve communities identified by the State as “disadvantaged communities.”

“The Department of State offers a robust suite of community planning and development programs that are transforming neighborhoods in every region of the State,” said New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “New York State is experiencing an unprecedented renaissance in community revitalization and economic development, in part fueled by these essential programs. I congratulate these communities for joining in the wave of revitalization sweeping across the Empire State.”

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program: $14.2 Million Awarded to 21 Communities

The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides grants to communities to develop community-driven plans that cultivate a vision for their waterfront. LWRP projects help communities expand public access to their waterfronts and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism and economic development opportunities. These awards cover a variety of planning, design and construction projects that focus on accessible economic, community, environmental and recreational improvements. Consistent with DOS’ “plan-then-act” strategy, project implementation funding is available to communities that complete or substantially complete their LWRP or WMP.

This year, a total of $14.2 million was awarded to 21 communities; 13 of those awards (62%) will serve communities identified by the State as disadvantaged. A list of communities receiving awards is available here.

Brownfield Opportunity Area Program: $3 Million Awarded to 15 Communities

The Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Program transforms brownfield sites—neighborhoods or areas within a community negatively affected by real or perceived environmental conditions—from blighted liabilities to vibrant community assets. The program provides planning grants for the development of BOA plans which are submitted to the New York State Secretary of State for approval, or "designation." Designated BOA areas receive priority for certain State funding. The BOA program also provides grants for pre-development activities in State-designated BOAs, such as environmental, housing and economic studies; infrastructure analyses; marketing strategies; and more.

This year, a total of $3 million was awarded to 15 communities; 13 of those awards (87%) will serve communities identified by the State as disadvantaged. A list of communities receiving awards is available here.

Smart Growth Planning and Zoning Grant Program: $2.5 Million Awarded to 20 Communities

The Smart Growth Community Planning Program provides grants to communities to develop municipal and county-wide comprehensive plans, municipal zoning ordinances and targeted area plans and zoning ordinances. Awarded communities must commit to incorporating the principles of Smart Growth into their planning and zoning. Smart Growth principles include walkable, bikeable, transit-friendly streetscapes; compact, mixed-use community design; vibrant downtowns and other municipal centers; a diversity of housing options for all incomes, ages and abilities; safe, accessible public spaces; ample parks and outdoor recreational opportunities; and clean energy, among others.

This year, a total of $2.5 million was awarded to 20 communities; nine of those awards (45%) will serve communities identified by the State as disadvantaged; five communities have achieved the Governor’s Pro-Housing Communities certification; and 12 communities are in the process of pursuing Pro-Housing Communities certification. A list of communities receiving awards is available here.

Funding for these programs was included in Round XIV of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. Regional Councils reviewed projects from this program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies. Applicants utilized the New York’s Consolidated Funding Application, the state’s single application for state resources, which includes programs for numerous agencies. It is designed to provide expedited and streamlined access to a combined pool of grant funds and tax credits from dozens of existing programs. A full list of Round XIV awards that have been made can be found here.

All the awards are funded through the State's Environmental Protection Fund, which Governor Kathy Hochul increased from $300 million to $400 million in the Enacted Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The Department of State, through the Environmental Protection Fund, provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible entities.

About the Consolidated Funding Application

The Consolidated Funding Application was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in the way state resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency to fulfill local economic development needs. The CFA serves as the single-entry point for access to economic development funding, ensuring applicants no longer have to slowly navigate multiple agencies and sources without any mechanism for coordination. Now, economic development projects use the CFA as a support mechanism to access multiple state funding sources through one application, making the process quicker, easier, and more productive. Learn more about the CFA here.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/.