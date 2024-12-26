Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board Certifications Added to Texas Licensing in Landmark Vote

The state of Texas has taken a major step in supporting access to high quality care for families by adding the QABA certifications to its licensing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The state of Texas has taken a major step in supporting access to high quality care for families by adding the QABA certifications to its licensing. The vote by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations passed nearly unanimously, officially placing QABA certifications as a recognized certification for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) licensing.This landmark decision marks a significant milestone for families, students, and healthcare providers in Texas. ABA is a widely recognized treatment for individuals with autism and other neurodiverse diagnoses, and the QABA's addition ensures increased access to ABA treatment provided by highly trained and qualified professionals."This is a great day for the people of Texas and for QABA!" said QABA Vice President, Dr. Sheena Piehota. "It will increase access to premier care for families across the state, offering them more opportunities for meaningful support."Claire Norris, President of QABA, highlighted the achievement's far-reaching benefits, stating, "QABA being added to the state of Texas's licensing is yet another step forward for this important organization. I look forward to continued growth and offering robust care in Texas and in many other states."With this vote, Texas families in need of ABA services can now benefit from greater access to licensed professionals credentialed by QABA, which adheres to rigorous standards of training and ethical practice. For healthcare professionals and students, this creates expanded pathways for certification and practice in Texas.The approval of QABA further highlights the organization's goal to deliver high-quality care on a national and global level.To learn more about the QABA Credentialing Board, visit https://qababoard.com/ For additional inquiries, contact - info@qababoard.com

